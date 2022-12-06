“I know we’ll see each other again”: John Travolta’s moving farewell message to his colleague but above all to his great friend Kirstie Alley

In the early hours of this morning, the news of the disappearance of Kirstie Alley. She was the 71-year-old actress and will forever be remembered for her role as Molly in Look Who’s Talking. In the trilogy she was joined by John Travolta, who on her social profiles wanted to pay tribute and say goodbye to a colleague, but above all, as he says, to one of the most special people she has ever known.

The news of Kirstie’s passing has shocked millions of fans around the world. Unforgettable her face and her way of acting, which made her from the 80s onwards one of the most loved actresses.

Many worldwide successful films and TV series in which he acted throughout his career, but one of his roles in particular will be remembered forever, that of Mollie in the trilogy of Look Who’s Talking.

At his side, in that experience, played John Travolta, another great actor, with whom in addition to a working relationship he has also established over the years a pure and unbreakable friendship.

Travolta, having also heard the tragic news of this morning, wanted honor her friend by posting beautiful photos on his social profiles and accompanying them with a very sweet and touching dedication.

Kirstie has been one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will meet again.

Many comments and reactions to the post, among which some also appear from celebrities. One above all, the comment of Sharon Stone.

The Death of Kirstie Alley

As mentioned, Alley was 71 years old. She left after a short fight with a bad bad which in the end left her no way out.

His two adopted children thought about announcing it, through a long and touching note distributed on the web, True and Lillie.

The life of the actress went through several dark moments. In the 80s she had fallen into the cocaine addictionafter his mother was killed in an accident.

At the beginning of 2000, however, the divorce from her husband and the simultaneous decline of her career led her to establish a relationship unhealthy with food.

In recent years, thanks to the love of his family and a partial return to the scene, he had found his equilibrium.