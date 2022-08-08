“My dear Olivia, you made all our lives so much better. Your impact was unbelievable,” Travolta writes with an old photo of Newton-Jonn. “I love you so much. We will see each other again and all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you, forever! Your Danny, your John,” the actor concludes.
Travolta and Newton-John could be seen in the 1978 musical Grease as Danny and Sandy, two high school students from completely different backgrounds who nevertheless became a couple together. They scored several hits together with music from the film, such as Summer Nights and You’re The One That I Want.
