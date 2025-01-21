John Sykes, guitarist of the British rock group Whitesnake and the band Thin Lizzy, among others, died at the age of 65 after failing to overcome cancer, according to a statement published on his official website this Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we share that John Sykes has passed away after a tough battle with cancer,” reads the letter in which Sykes is remembered as “a man with exceptional musical talent“.

The guitarist, who was also a member of the band Tygers Of Pan Tang, was “an attentive, kind and charismatic man whose presence illuminated the atmosphere,” it reads.

In his last days, the guitarist spoke “of his sincere love and gratitude towards his followerswho supported him all these years”, someone who “without a doubt, marched to the beat of his own drum and always supported the weakest.”

Sykes began his career in 1980with the heavy metal band Tygers Of Pan Tang, with whom he recorded two albums before joining Thin Lizzy in 1982, a group he left in 1984, when he joined Whitesnake.

After leaving Whitesnake, he formed his own group, called Blue Murder.later participated in a tour in memory of Thin Lizzy founder Phil Lynnot, which took place after his death in 1986, while his last song, ‘Dawning of a Brand New Day’, was published in January 2021 after more than 20 years without making music.