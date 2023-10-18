Last August John Stamos, one of the best-known faces on television, turned 60 years old. And the round figure seems to have been a catalyst to bring to light his almost four decades of career on the small and big screen and his Hollywood life. For this reason, on the 24th he will launch a book of memoirs, titled If You Would Have Told Me (If you tell me…), of which the first extracts are beginning to be known. This Wednesday, the magazine People has published several of them, accompanied by an interview, where the Californian interpreter talks about some complicated episodes of his existence, such as the breakup of his high-profile marriage with Rebecca Romijn, his subsequent addiction to alcohol and the sexual abuse he suffered as a child from of his nanny, whom he claims he himself had forgotten about until he began to dust off his biography to write it.

According to Stamos, until adulthood he had not even been aware of what had happened. “It took me to write a whole book,” he says in Magazine, to react to what happened. The well-known Uncle Joey of Forced Parents, one of the most successful and remembered television comedies of the eighties and nineties, reflects on it and how he realized what happened. He says that he had always been a spokesperson and defender of children who had suffered abuse, that it was something that had always been there, and that he has even received awards for it. In fact, he was preparing an acceptance speech for one of them when he realized what had happened.

“I started writing it and that’s when everything suddenly came to me,” he recalls of that moment. “And then I thought, ‘No, tonight’s not about me, it’s about the kids. I’m going to put it aside until the time is right. If not, I’ll be a fake. It’s like: come on.” She preferred not to put herself in the center at that moment: “I didn’t want the headlines to be that, nor did I want the book to be about that,” she says. “It will be a page, something like that, but I felt like I had to talk about it. It was weird. It was something when I was, I think, 10 or 11 years old. “I never should have dealt with those feelings.”

John Stamos as Jesse, alongside one of the Olsen sisters, in her role as Michelle, on the show ‘Full House’. ABC Photo Archives (Disney General Entertainment)

According to him, “there was always something behind it,” something of which he was not clearly aware. “I have done a lot of work for victims. And I felt like he remembered something, slightly. He was always there, but I stored it away, put it aside, like people do, I guess,” he explains. At that time he didn’t tell anyone, he just said to himself: “Girl stuff, man.” The memory is distant, nebulous: “It’s as if you were playing dead so it would stop. But it wasn’t something completely aggressive. “I don’t know, but it wasn’t a good thing.”

Stamos has been in a relationship with actress and model Caitlin McHugh Stamos, 37, since 2016. They met on a set in 2011 and met again years later. They married in early 2018 and that year, in April, they welcomed their only child, a boy named Billy, who is now five years old. “I’ll tell you, if I found out that someone had done something like that to my son… that would be a different story,” he says.

In If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos also talks about his first marriage, the one he had with the Californian model and actress of Dutch origin Rebecca Romijn. The couple met in 1994 during a Victoria’s Secret lingerie show in which she participated, and married in 1998. They announced their separation in 2004 and officially divorced in March 2005. At the end of that year she became to get engaged, with actor Jerry O’Connell, whom she married in the summer of 2007; A year later they had twin girls. But the Stamos divorce was very high in the media and, as he says now, very hard, even difficult when she has transferred it to his memories. “My first marriage destroyed me. “It destroyed me for a long, long time,” he says in the interview with People, explaining that his first year was acceptable, but that in the following years everything became complicated.

Rebecca Romijn Stamos and John Stamos in 2000. photo:MPTV.net

In fact, he admits that when he broke up he couldn’t stand his ex-partner, although now he sees that the blame for that may have been shared: “I hated her. I couldn’t believe how much she hated her, and it ruined my life. I see it looking back, and I talk about it in the book, because the fourth step of Alcoholics Anonymous is to let go of all your complaints, everything that was done to you. And now I say: ‘Nothing.’ In fact, the almost two decades of separation have made him see it from a different perspective. “You start to think: maybe she wasn’t a demon. Maybe I was as much to blame as she was.” Everything was then too public, and that caused pain for both of them. According to the actor, he thought that Romijn left him because her career was going very well, and his then not so much. “And that was humiliating,” he admits today. “I don’t blame her for it, it was people’s perception, and maybe they were right. She was doing great back then, and I was not so much.”

It was then, he says, that he started drinking too much. She didn’t know how to get over it, her healing “wasn’t healthy,” she admits. At that time, her father also died. Drinking became an addiction. “Every time I sank deeper, I didn’t feel encouraged. “I surrounded myself with people I shouldn’t have,” she admits. In 2015 he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, a moment that, as he said years ago, “was embarrassing” and even took him to the hospital, and that was an enlightenment. “I can’t continue with this, I have to stand firm,” he said to himself. So he decided to enter a rehabilitation program and do everything he could to overcome it.

It wasn’t easy, he acknowledged then and says now. She tried to resort to medication such as antidepressants to sleep but they prevented her from memorizing the scripts and remembering essential data. So she decided to go slow and go through the whole process. “It was a little dark at times,” she recalls now, “but it started going better, and then I made a lot of friends.” Her sisters and also the arrival of the series Forced Mothers, which started shortly after, they helped him, as did his wife and after the arrival of his son. “It’s hard, but maybe in a different way. For me it’s not so hard because I still have the image of myself handcuffed in the middle of that street fresh in my head. He was sitting on a curb or something. Just thinking about it makes me want to vomit. Never more”.