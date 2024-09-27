The alert does not stop after the passage of John. Its arrival through the Mexican Pacific, strengthened twice as a hurricane and this Friday as a tropical storm, continues to generate uncertainty on the coasts of Michoacán and Colima due to its new approach to land. The most recent report from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) indicates that this phenomenon is located 50 kilometers east-southeast of Punta San Telmo (Michoacán) and 175 kilometers southeast of Manzanillo (Colima), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km. /h and gusts of up to 110 km/h, and moving at 6 km/h towards the north-northwest.

“”The forecast of extraordinary occasional rains (greater than 250 millimeters) is maintained [mm]) in Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán, as well as torrential rains in Jalisco and Oaxaca, in addition to reinforcing the probability of strong to intense rains in entities of central and eastern Mexico,” the SMN of the National Water Commission mentioned this morning. .

In Guerrero, the devastation has been capital in areas of Acapulco and adds to the remaining ravages of the hurricane Otis from a year ago. At least thirteen people have died due to swollen rivers, floods, landslides and landslides generated by the heavy rains caused by John. Unlike the 2023 meteor, the passage of John has brought heavy rains with a lower power of sustained winds, according to what was indicated this morning by the Civil Protection authorities.

So far, there are records of at least twelve people dead due to the storm, while the presidency reports the death of five. “Acapulco and the Costa Grande are the most affected areas, we are rescuing those who were trapped by the floods in neighborhoods of Acapulco, where there have already been four days of rain as has not been seen in a long time. This hurricane did not bring many winds, but it did bring a lot of rain,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this morning from the National Palace.

People walk through a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane ‘John’, this Thursday in Acapulco. David Guzmán (EFE)

In Colima, the state government declared a red alert, suspension of classes and non-essential activities at all levels. Meanwhile, the Army activated the DN-III-E Plan in its prevention phase in the entity, which will deploy the armed forces in the area. In Michoacán, education authorities have suspended classes in 20 municipalities.

The devastation has begun to mobilize aid. The president indicated that the Welfare Secretariat will begin to carry out a census in Guerrero starting on Saturday to know the exact number of victims and quantify the material damage. An emergency declaration has not yet been issued in the entity, after this morning Abelina López, the mayor of the tourist destination, requested the federal government to make a disaster declaration.