Sebastian Quekel, Amy van den Berg



09-05-22, 16:45

The alleged gunman John S. was brought before the examining magistrate in Rotterdam on Monday afternoon. The shooting in Alblasserdam, in which 34-year-old Nathalie from Alblasserdam was killed, as well as 16-year-old Ann-Sofie from Dordrecht, took place on Friday morning. A crime in Vlissingen, in which a 60-year-old man was killed, is said to have been committed by S. two days earlier.

The 38-year-old suspect, from Oud-Alblas, was arrested by an arrest team of the police shortly after the dramatic incident at the Tro Tardi care farm on the Molensingel. Two people were killed in the shooting at the Alblasserdam care farm: an employee of the care farm. And 16-year-old Ann-Sofie. ‘Our dear social granddaughter, 16 years old, full of plans, in the prime of her life, suddenly dead!’ the family wrote on social media. See also 59-year-old man kills wife and then himself



I remember her as a positive, sweet, happy girl Uncle of Ann-Sofie

The girl had a mental disability. An uncle of hers indicates that she was ‘special’. “But I remember her as a positive, sweet, happy girl.” She was still full of plans, relatives say, who received numerous condolences and messages of support through social media.

Two others – a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman – were seriously injured. They are still in the hospital. The Public Prosecution Service is unable to make any announcements about their current condition and other matters this morning. In addition, a third person went into shock. “He was treated by the doctor,” said a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service.

Three times murder

The Public Prosecution Service currently suspects John S. of murder or manslaughter three times, of two attempts to do so and of illegal possession of weapons. After the events in the care farm, it became known that he is also the suspected perpetrator of the crime in Vlissingen. On May 4, a dead man was found in a shop on Sint Jacobsstraat. According to the police, it concerns the 60-year-old operator of Mijn Schoenmaker and the Zeeland Slipper Factory.

Immediately after the victim was found in Vlissingen, a major investigation was launched. “On Thursday evening 5 May, the 38-year-old man from Oud-Alblas came into view as a possible suspect. Various special investigative powers were immediately deployed to locate him and then arrest him,” said the spokesman. However, the man was on the run. After the incident in Alblasserdam, it turned out that the arrested man was the same man the Zeeland West Brabant police unit was looking for.”

Prior to the deadly violence in Alblasserdam, the suspect sent an email to RTL Boulevard, in which he would have indicated that the shopkeeper in Vlissingen was an accidental victim. He would have wanted to test his weapon.

Victim Support

The investigation into both incidents is still ongoing. Two large teams of detectives from the Zeeland, West-Brabant and Rotterdam police units are conducting the investigation under the supervision of the Public Prosecution Service. The suspect made several statements over the weekend. He also stated that he sent two emails to RTL Boulevard. These emails are included in the criminal investigation. Together with other research results, these are now being further investigated and looked at in order to get as complete a picture as possible of the events.”

Victim support has been called in for all those involved in the violent shooting incident. Others concerned may also report if they need help: “The Public Prosecution Service can imagine that the incidents have a huge impact on the community in Alblasserdam and Vlissingen. If you need help processing this drama, you can contact victim support.”

