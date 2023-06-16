the artist of marvel comics, John Romita Mr.who helped create characters like Wolverinethe girlfriend of spider-man Mary Jane Watson and her adversary PunisherHe has passed away at the age of 93. Host and comic book fan Jonathan Ross described him as a “kind, generous, compassionate and thoughtful man.” “Thank you John for sharing your magnificent genius,” he wrote.

The writer and director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, also paid tribute to the “great comic book artist”. Gunn, now head of DC Studiosrevealed that Romita she had encouraged him as a child.

“My brother and I wrote to the Mr. Romita when we were kids and we sent him superhero drawings we were working on,” he wrote. “He replied to us, telling us what he liked about the drawings! A truly memorable experience in my life, which made me feel that the magic of the comics, which seemed so otherworldly, was actually not that far away.”

Paying tribute, Ross posted that it was:

“a sad, very sad day for those of us who grew up loving and obsessing with comics Marvel“. “It was the pillar that provided a gloriously drawn foundation for Marvel in those years in which it grew, prospered and became the powerhouse of ideas that it is today,” he wrote.

The death of Romita was announced Tuesday by his son and fellow comic book artist, John Romita Jr., who confirmed that his father had passed away “peacefully in his sleep.” Romita Jr. said that he was “a legend in the art world and it would be an honor to follow in his footsteps.” Born in Brooklyn, New York, Romita Mr. he graduated from the Manhattan School of Industrial Art in 1947 and served in the military before beginning work in comics.

He earned a reputation working on titles for the companies that would become Marvel and DC: Timely Comics and National Comics. Beginning in 1966, she worked with the editor-in-chief of MarvelStan Lee, in The Amazing Spider-Manreplacing original artist Steve Ditko, and helping make him the company’s best seller.

During his tenure he introduced the love interest of spider-manMary Jane Watson, and her adversary Punisherthe killer as well as the crime boss king pin. In the early 1970s, Romita became the art director of Marvela position he would hold for more than two decades, and contributed to the design of characters such as Wolverinewhich first appeared in a publication by incredible hulk. He also helped create luke cageone of the first black superheroes to appear in a comic book Marvel.

Other Enduring Characters of spider-man in which he was involved in its creation include the villain vultureto the gangster hammerhead and to Shocker with sonic powers, as well as the hobgoblinjournalist Robbie Robertson and Gwen Stacy’s father, George Stacy.

He completed illustrations for several classic titles, including “The night that Gwen Stacy died” from 1973 and the wedding of the alter ego of spider-manPeter Parker, with Mary Jane in 1987. Romita He partially retired in 1996, but continued to work on development projects. spider-man for Marvelas well as on a cover of Superman for DC.

Many of its famous characters have appeared in television shows and movies, both live-action and animated, with their deaths coming the week after the sequel to spider-man from Sony, “Across the Spider-VerseIt will turn out to be a blockbuster.

“No matter how successful I’ve been, I’ve always considered myself someone who can improve someone else’s concepts,” he said in an interview in 2002. “A writer and another artist can create something, and I can improve it.”

That same year, the artist was inducted into the Eisner Awards Hall of Fame and subsequently into the Inkwell Awards Hall of Fame in 2020.

Via: BBCNews

Editor’s note: Unfortunate but his legacy will continue with us to continue being admired, rest in peace John Romita.