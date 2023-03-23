There are few developers who have managed to change the world of video games as did Tim Schafer, Amy Henig and John Romero. All three, since yesterday evening, have shared a prestigious award.

Romero, yesterday evening, received the Game Developers Choice Lifetime Achievement Award. The creator of some of the most iconic FPS ever enters the video game hall of fame rightfully.

The developer made the following statements during the award ceremony:

“Thank you so much for this fantastic award. It took a lifetime to get it!”

Romero’s career started in 1987 and since then the developer has been involved in a number of historical projects: Wolfenstein 3D, Doom and the Commander Keen series are just a few examples of his contribution to the video game industry.

Lifetime Achievement Award Game Developers Choice since 2001 he has been involved in assigning an award to the most important developers of the videogame landscape: among these also appear Todd Howard and Hironobu Sakaguchi.