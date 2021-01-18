Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Counselor Yusef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, received in his office at the Department’s headquarters, John Rakolta Jr., the US ambassador to the country, and his accompanying delegation, as they discussed opportunities for cooperation between the Judicial Department and the American legal and judicial institutions, and the possibilities of enhancing them in Supports efforts to develop services provided to customers.

Counselor Youssef Al-Abri affirmed that the Judicial Department is keen on strengthening cooperation with judicial and legal institutions at the regional and international levels, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to work for Consolidating the bonds of relationship with institutions of common jurisdiction, in order to ensure the development of a world-leading judicial system.

The visit program included a tour of the department’s main building, where it was introduced to the mechanism of processing transactions remotely, which is available through the website and the smart application, as well as the services of the Central Library and Abu Dhabi Judicial Portal for Rulings and Legislation, which is a smart legal platform that uses artificial intelligence techniques to provide an advanced service to members The judiciary and those interested in law.

The delegation also learned about the services available through the mobile court, as it is a mobile center for conducting transactions through its connection to the electronic circuit network, and the possibility of its movement to places of gathering, registration and hearing of cases, as well as its role in expanding the scope of legal awareness provision.

At the conclusion of the visit, the US ambassador praised the successive achievements of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, and its role in providing judicial and judicial services at the highest levels, depending on the latest technologies and technological means.