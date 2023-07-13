EAn officer and a widow are on the cast list for John Neumeier’s last world premiere of “Dona Nobis Pacem” on December 4, 2022 for Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B minor. The ballet was conceived before Putin started the war against Ukraine, according to the Hamburg Ballet’s website. Anyone who has not yet wondered about this clarification may start now.

Russian newspapers report that John Neumeier has renewed a 2014 contract with the Moscow Bolshoi Ballet for the performance rights to Neumeier’s ballet The Lady of the Camellias. The last performance of this season took place a few days ago. The Dumas Ballet’s title role, about the death of the beautiful, consumptive lover of a rich man and a poor man, was danced by Bolshoi prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, who backed Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Born in Ukraine, she also sat on the culture committee of the State Duma for several years.



In 2021, when there were still many international choreographers in the Bolshoi’s schedule, “Lady of the Camellias” was not performed at all. Since 2022, however, many rights holders have allowed their licenses to expire. All the more reason to celebrate Neumeier’s extension as a triumph in Moscow. The Hamburg ballet director has legally bound himself to an institution that, for its part, does not feel legally bound to other, politically unpopular choreographers and acts accordingly. Such is the case of the world-famous Alexei Ratmansky, who is joining the New York City Ballet as resident choreographer for the coming season after more than a decade at the American Ballet Theatre.

On the day of Russia’s attack, Ratmansky broke off rehearsals for new ballets in Moscow. Like earlier choreographies, these are now danced on without naming his name and although he has withdrawn them. Instead of making ballets in which officers and widows dance around, Ratmansky, who has family, friends and colleagues in Ukraine and knows and loves his wife’s homeland, informed in April about the fallen Ukrainian dancers Rostyslav Yanchyshyn, Artyom Datsyshin, Oleksandr Shapoval, Serhiy Shkvarchenko, and Vadim Khlupjanets: “And the Russian dance world, of course, is silent. As they say: ‘Art and politics should not be mixed up.’ They dance, they have premieres, awards, celebrations. What a shame. What a tragedy.” Ratmansky also wrote on Instagram that artists from the Bolshoi Theater were collecting money, weapons and other things for Putin’s army under the heading “Bolshoi – for the front” on Telegram. In which world does John Neumeier live?