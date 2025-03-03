There is a moment of Encounter in the Oval Office Where JD Vance is the ‘Hillbilly’ that has always been and that is when he begins to tell Zelenski that he has not given the Trump enough or the US … How to reproach a Japanese who has not inclined enough degrees to apologize. JD bites there with more success than with the attempt of his alcoba journalist who had tried provoke the Ukrainian leader Asking him why he had no suit, an issue that, according to the videos of Zelenski’s reception, already disturbed Trump’s thoughts. In fact, there is a moment of the Pelothera in which an episode of The Beverly Hillbillies, a TV series of the 1960s that gave rise to a 1993 film that in Spain was titled Rustic in Money And that nobody remembers. It should be reviewed because Trump and Vance behave like the poor Ozark family that looks suddenly enriched by the discovery of oil in their lands.

The first thing to say is that a incident of this type could come since modernity imposed direct diplomacy over ambassadors. Before, the meetings were discreet, prepared and more people participated. Now, a president takes a plane and is going to see another. And, as the first we could, Everything is broadcast in ‘streaming’.

Analysts agree that Vance seems to be the only one that has a clear objective in the meeting. Zelenski is the moral winner for Europeans (not in other latitudes where Ukraine catches further), but makes mistakes, favored by the fashion of direct diplomacy: He does not support a translator, he frontally questions the approach of Vance and allows Trump to present his basic thinking (“You have no good letters”). But Trump says something that is true: “(Zelenski) is not prepared to agree.” And that is, in part, his responsibility, that he has taken in his hands, without anyone imposed, the task of imposing the peace more carried out by adulterations that he is a providential man than for the facts. Without a doubt, Zelenski is not prepared to surrender either in the oval or Brussels.

The beginning of Trump's second presidency reminds the expansion of the Japanese empire in the twentieth century. It has spent five weeks moving pieces in all directions (against its neighbors, in the Middle East, in Ukraine, in NATO, against its officials …) and now the false steps and the awareness that others also play. Securities markets have lost almost everything they had advanced so far this year thanks to the expectations created by Trump. Friday, the Federal Reserve De Atlanta published a graph of his study service that reviews its growth forecast of 2.3% to -1.5% due to a fall in exports and personal consumption. At the moment, the data must be relativized, but the tone of the economy has changed in just two weeks.