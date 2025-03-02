The Panama, Canada and Greenland channel are part of the first control ambitions expressed by Donald Trump as soon as he assumed the presidency. What is behind this approach, considering that during his first term, he practically ignored Latin America? The answer is in … The 2025 project, a guide document prepared by the Heritage Foundation to radically change the United States in the event that Republicans won the presidential elections of 2024. Critics denounced that it is a plan destined to install an authoritarian regime in the United States and even Trump expressly distant the document during the electoral campaign. However, the first month of his government demonstrates that the strategy marked by the 2025 project is being applied. In fact, Rusell Vought, director of the Office of Administration and Budget, a key position for things to work in Washington, was one of the members of Heritage who wrote the text.

The document defines a strategy of ‘rehemisferization’ of the US economy as it has not been seen since James Monroe, the fifth president of the country, defined in 1823 the doctrine of “America for the Americans”, warning the European powers that if they set foot in America, Washington would go against them. The 2025 project says: «USA. You must do your possible (…) to get the global manufacturing industry to go on distant sites in the world (especially from the Hostile Popular Republic of China that does not respect human rights) to countries in Central and South America. The ‘rehemisferization’ From the manufacturing industry, it will not only eliminate recent problems in supply chains that harmed the US but will mean an improvement for regions of America that need growth and stabilization ».

This time the enemy is not the European powers, but China, a country that has taken advantage of the manifest disinterest that the United States has shown towards the rest of America during the 21st century (commercial treaties between Mexico, Canada and the US are from the time of Bill Clinton, in the 1990s) and has taken strategic positions on both the territory (control of ports in countries such as Peru and Ecuador) Former US partners such as Chile, Brazil, Peru or Venezuela where Beijing has become the main client.

The notion behind project 2025 is that America is a globally autonomous continent, which is not only isolated from the rest of the world by two gigantic oceans, but is more closed and less dependent on the other regions because it has everything from the point of view of natural resources, from scarce minerals to agri -food production. And this linked to the technological and educational power represented by the United States, forms a geopolitical set that can attempt autarchy with very likely success. That’s why Trump recently said: «We have everything. We do not need anything of them ». The idea is that from America everyone extracts (resources, raw materials, energy and knowledge), but the continent really needs anything material that Europe, Asia or Africa can offer you. “The United States and its residents of the North and the South are collectively larger, richer, stronger and more autonomous than any possible rival on the planet,” writes David Lubin, a researcher of the ‘Think Tank’ Chatham House.

Disadvantages are the lack of integration of the region and the lack of political tune with Donald Trump

Accustomed to analyze the world in an atlantic key, looking at the figures in another way can be very surprising. Indeed, according to IMF data, the nominal GDP of the Americas is the largest on the planet, totaling almost 40 billion dollars in 2024. Even adding to China the wealth of all Southeast Asia and adding the GDP of countries such as Japan, South Korea or Taiwan (which is a geopolitical heresy), barely reaches a little more than 31 billion dollars. Europe (of the East and the West) is at 28.2 billion dollars. India and its neighbors, which could eventually join the rest of Asia, add up to 5.3 billion dollars.

Although GDP is not a good indicator for certain analysis there are academics that consider that it contains the main information to evaluate national power. Although this way of seeing things allows us to notice strategic opportunities, there are also inconveniences. America is a large and rich continent, but it is much less integrated than Europe and Asia. Its majority production are intermediate goods for products that are ended in other regions. This means that an integration effort should exploit pending synergies.

The greatest obstacle is political. Trump has strong allies in the area (Argentina and El Salvador), but most governments in the region are left, such as in Colombia, Chile or Brazil. And Chinese penetration in the last 20 years has been remarkable. However, with a president who does not harass the possibility of using coercion, it is evident that America has been defined again in terms of Monroe.