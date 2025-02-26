The decisive moment in the Civil War that has lived in recent months occurred when Joseph Oughourlian achieved a minimum agreement for which he left outside the perimeter of the company the television project of José Miguel Contreras that supported the shareholders of Global Alconaba. The threat of splitting the media and audiences of Latin America was also a clear sign that the French investor of Armenian origin could entangle in a council where it had most of the members despite the blow of effect that the interview of Carlos Núñez, CEO of Prisa The television option was rejected, it was clear that Núñez had sold the bear’s skin before hunting it. Both presume digitalization to fall in a gross analog operation. Therefore, yesterday he folded the cerviz and was fired with thanks. Ooughourlian has undertaken the reduction of the management bodies to expel Contreras from the same and the audiovisual producer Andrés Varela Entrecanal, president of Global Alconaba, a company constituted by socialist entrepreneurs and who had been maneuvering in the uterus for two years to repeat the play of Sogle can. First with Felipe and then with Zapatero. The Spanish television spectrum is rubber. Spain goes to television channel by socialist ruler and what remains of the ‘Visitors’ sorcerers of Moncloa’, after Miguel Barroso’s premature death, did not want Sanchez to be less. But Oughourlian about the DTT seemed very ‘Old Fashion’.Notico standard if revolution in the Telefónica Council: a man from Sánchez de Vice President, enters Stc and maintains BBVA Daniel Caballero The Executive is placed at the same level of power and influence as La Caixa with the rise of Carlos Ocaña, co -author of the book of the thesis of Pedro Sánchez. demonstrated that he knows how to take care of his assets very well. This is not political, they are business. And every man has a price, but in this case it is very high. Or the Moncloa pays or has to design an operation to introduce a wedge with Vivendi, which is frankly difficult because this government is not well expressed in French. Oruchourlian continues to see that has a hurry has a coherent project in Spain and in countries such as Chile, Colombia and Mexico, where it has premium radio stations, curiously three leftist governments that are left to lulled by the political and cultural tuning that emanates from journalism in a hurry. Have all the streaming platforms you want. Before, with Álvarez Pallete it was not easy to move on because he was not willing to torture the numbers to grease any adventure, but with Murtra it is another story. In addition, he now has Ocaña, the co -author of Sánchez’s book, as vice president. [email protected]

