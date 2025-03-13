The news that has bothered Kremlin in recent weeks has been the announcement of Von der Leyen of a rearme package that could mobilize 800,000 million. The assertion of politicians such as Vance or Rubio de … that Russia is winning the war. His troops may be grabbed to the occupied territory, but the information about the conditions of their forces and its economy is unreliable. Unfortunately, neither the best European studies services have an expert knowledge of the details, for example, of the monetary policy followed by the Central Bank of Russia since 2023. You have to be guided by secondary elements, such as the presence of Iranian drones or North Korean soldiers, to deduce that, by pure logic, Moscow It must be very close to transferring some limits after three years of war and that the injection in the rival side of a figure that represents 40% of its GDP is more than an discomfort.

Right now, the NATO and the EU They are handling different spending increase figures. The general secretary of the first, Mark Rutte, has said that the expenditure of the members should be at 3.7% of their GDP. Poland is the only country that, with 4.12%, is above that figure. Spain is the one further away, with 1.28%. But also Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal and Slovenia would have to make a considerable effort to reach 3.7%.

The Rearm Plan of Brussels argues in favor of the application of the escape clause of the stability pact to boost military spending. He sets as an example that if countries increase at average 1.5 percentage points of GDP their spending on defense A fiscal capacity of 650,000 million would be generated. That would join “a new instrument” of 150,000 million for loans, which could also nurture the needs of Ukraine, and the reallocation of EU budget items. But all these numbers are as an example, nothing has been approved firm. Therefore, Pedro Sánchez has begun to look for support to try to change the numbers before the European Council planned by the end of March. The memory that your insistence with Nexteu funds He finally had a prize will make him fight this ball until the end.

The 'Danish model' that is invoked especially to spend the European 'new instrument' is very interesting. In 2024, when Denmark exhausted his arsenals helping Ukraine, he decided to invest directly in the war industry of that country. Under this scheme, Ukraine elaborates a detailed list of projects that require financing and Danish experts thoroughly evaluate the abilities of the recommended companies and analyze their previous experience. The production capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry has been extended significantly thanks to this model and has lit technological advances in areas such as drones that have turned Ukraine into the arsenal of European democracies.