RECKONING
The public sector earns much more from our taxes, but it is not more efficient when it comes to spending it
Let’s go back to 2019 when Pedro Sánchez and the PSOE electoral program (page 91) said that the gap between tax revenues in Spain and the European average was eight points of GDP. The matter obsessed him, according to his public interventions. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#John #Müller #Sánchez #wasteful #State
Leave a Reply