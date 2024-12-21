RECKONING
The bankruptcy of the Swedish firm that was to be crucial for the electric car is an example of the arrogance of Brussels bureaucrats and their experiments as economic planners. Two months before its bankruptcy, Draghi praised it in his report and put it as a model for the continent’s bets
The first battle of the ecological transition in Europe, which sought to convert sustainable mobility into a factor of prosperity for its economy, has ended in resounding defeat. The Swedish company Northvolt, designated as the European champion of the production of …
