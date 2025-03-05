On January 31, Salvador Illa delivered a conference at the Paraninfo of the Industrial School of Barcelona, ​​where he presented his plan for Catalonia to be again the economic engine of Spain and “an outstanding actor in the European economy.” The project, … Baptized ‘Catalonia Leadra’, includes 200 actions with an investment of 18.5 billion euros, “the most important in the community since 2010,” said the Generalitat.

That is the formal plan, which includes not a few things that the State grants: a singular financing model, the condonation of much of the autonomous debt, the transfer of the Tax Agency, the multiplication by three of the regional police staff, and so on. But there is a stealthy plan that includes the return of the companies that left with the ‘procés’ and that the Generalitat is fundamentally financed in the markets. When the PSC arrived to power, brutal plans were considered to force the return of the companies, but finally discarded by counterproductive. Illa preferred seduction to the garrotazo and has been working to the entrepreneurs for months, with the help of Pedro Sánchez, who is said to have a personal obsession in which the Government of Illa “goes well”, costs what it costs, in the account that brings him.

The crown jewel of the return operation has always been the La Caixa Group. It is the emblematic movement, because it serves as a sign for the rest of the companies that left. The announcement, yesterday, that the foundation and the investment vehicle (criteria) return to Barcelona offers a rather reliable portrait of the excellent moment through which relations between La Caixa, the Generalitat and the Government of Sánchez pass. Isidro Fainé, who in February 2026 has to renew with his 83 years in tow the Patronage of La Caixa where the vote of the Minister of Economy is key, has shown that his knees do not creak him when exercising: If you have to support the government to relieve Pallete, it is done. They should not take other movements in firms such as Cellnex, Colonial or Naturgy. The decision with Caixabank is more complex since, as their spokesmen said when Sabadell decided to return, “the bank is another after the merger with Bankia.” We will see how long that argument resists.

The time chosen for the announcement also seemed to obey a La Caixa classic: provided that public opinion is digesting the impact of some spectacular news, announces difficult changes. This time, however, with the Immigration Agreement of doubtful constitutionality still hot on the table, it may not have been so successful. The calculation that does show the decision of La Caixa is that its managers assume that although companies can return to the origin, which will not return, at least to power in the Generalitat, will be Carles Puigdemont and the collection of enlightened that follow him in Junts, but still send in the hemicycle. Calmar them will be the task of Josep Maria Coronas, the new director of the Foundation. [email protected]