The alignment of the British Prime Minister with Europe in the Trump era is significant. It is true that they do not share an ideas or political objectives (much less the sympathy of Elon Musk), but the ‘special relationship’ exists and Keir Starmer has demonstrated value and prudence … When defending his views against the president of the United States.

As someone who thinks that the British perspective enriched the European project, I want to believe that London has warned that, in a world dominated by geopolitics, it is very cold in the open and there are no attractive eaves under which to shelter. In addition, it is increasingly evident that Brexit has shown that the United Kingdom was not a lion chained by the Brussels bureaucracy, but another type of animal that aligns rather in the zoo of eximperios.

This week, London has suffered another humiliation when Glencore, the mining and marketing company of raw materials founded by Marc Rich, has publicly said that he is studying to stop quoting at the FTSE, the selective London, and moving to the Sidney or Nueva Broke York Although the British islands have limited mineral resources, London has historically been the metal market, for its imperial past, for having been the cradle of the industrial revolution and to house the London Metal Exchange (LME), the main world market in Negotiation of futures contracts.

The LME was an additional attraction for mining companies that filed their operations in the British capital, where they centralized their financing and marketing, but now it does not seem to be enough. Does it make sense that the metal market is still in London today and not in Beijing or some other place in China, since this country concentrates most of world demand and many of the sources of minerals?

Glencore is among the ten most valuable companies in the London Stock Exchange. If he leaves, he would join BHP, the largest mining company in the world, which in 2022 abandoned the FTSE and left with its entire corporate structure to Sydney (Australia). The Rio Tinto mining company is being tempted by its shareholders to follow the same BHP steps. Another mining company, Anglo American, was about to be bought by BHP last year.

Recent fusion negotiations between giants such as Glencore and Rio Tinto reflect a tendency towards consolidation in this sector. These mergers seek to ensure the supply of key metals at a time when the transition to clean energy and low emission technologies have increased the demand for metals such as lithium, neodymium and copper. All these movements have given way to the idea that mining companies are looking for other markets where they can capitalize better, with higher liquidity multiples.