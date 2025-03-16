Americans have managed to reduce their workday 36 minutes on average (7% on the total) for the last two years, without having to approve any mandatory norm as the Vice President Yolanda Díaz in Spain intends to do in Spain, and they have managed to increase their productivity … 2%, according to the report on the ‘status of the workplace 2025’ that the Activrak consultant, specialized in data analysis of the work environment. The start time of the working day in the United States is maintained around 8 in the morning, but the average working day is ending at 16.39, a very important change with respect to the 17.21 hours that was the term of term in 2022.

The report offers a thorough analysis of labor behaviors from the data of 218,900 employees of 777 companies for three years (2022-2024), which is one of the most complete studies on productivity in the workplace. Activrak takes on that jobs are increasingly digital to collect data on user activity such as platforms, web activity or meetings. This is combined with an analysis engine and an application interface that allows factors such as productivity or level of commitment of employees to be described quite successful.

The study explores four key dynamics that shape the current workplace: productivity, workplace, adoption of AI and commitment.

Regarding productivity, employees in the US have become more efficient and productive in the last two years: the working day is shorter but more productive. That is, on an average day of 8 hours and 44 minutes that is 36 minutes less than two years ago, the really productive time has become 6 hours and 17 minutes, which means 6 more minutes.

The average productive session, which is the time that employees work without unproductive interruptions, increased from 20 to 24 minutes, an improvement of 20%. Two almost essential activities in human activity such as collaboration with others (formal or casual meetings) and multitasking reduce concentrated work: concentration efficiency decreased to 62%, while concentration time decreased by 8% in relation to 2022.

As for the workplace, remote work has become common. 53% of employees spend more than 60% of the year working from a remote environment. This work is the one that has promoted productivity, since employees who work exclusively remotely have The greatest productivity (29 minutes or more) compared to other types of workers.

The workplace has also experienced a drastic change with the adoption of AI: 58% of workers now use AI tools (the most popular is chatgpt, which 27% declare to use, a figure that is more than double than the following app), which represents a 107% increase with respect to 2022. Surprisingly, IA users show longer working days (8 minutes more), together with higher levels of collaboration (17 minutes more) and a shorter concentration time (27 minutes less) compared to those who do not use them. This reflects a possible change in work patterns, since employees combine more meetings with a greater frequency of change of tasks between tools and applications.

The well -being of employees also shows encouraging trends, since 70% of them maintain healthy work patterns, the highest level in three years. Workers who are only in offices have the highest percentage of healthy working hours (76%).

The analysis by sectors reveals notable variations in the working day patterns. Logistics employees have the longest average workday, 9 hours and 10 minutes, while financial services maintains the seconder, 9 hours and 7 minutes (23 minutes more than the general average). On the other hand, media has the shortest workday, 7 hours and 44 minutes, an hour less than the general average. As for productive time, logistics leads with 7 hours and 3 minutes of productive time, followed by insurance (6 hours and 35 minutes) and financial services (6 hours and 32 minutes). The aerospace sector is the one that records a shorter productive time, with 5 hours and 1 minute. The work rate throughout the year also evolved. Unlike previous years, where the working day fluctuated according to the quarter, exercise 2024 showed a remarkable consistency, with Tuesday registering the highest productivity levels and Fridays the lowest.

Activrak measures what he calls ‘work focused’, which is the time that an employee is dedicated to a single task without interruptions, changes in care or collaborative activities (meetings) with other workers. The nature of focused work has experienced subtle but important changes. The efficiency of the concentration (which is the percentage of time focused on the total time) decreased from 65%to 62%, and the average focused session was reduced by 8%. This decrease is correlated with significant increases in collaborative and multital activities because collaboration time increased by 27% (+8 minutes) and multitasking grew 5% (+4 minutes).



Metric of the working day of 2024 Maximum productivity day Shorter workday Lower productivity day Months with longest working hours Months with shorter working hours Metric of the working day of 2024 Maximum productivity day Shorter workday Lower productivity day Months with longest working hours Months with shorter working hours

The reduction of working hours in the United States represents a more efficient use of time instead of a decrease in productivity, since the average productive hours increased by 2% (6 more minutes until it reached 6 hours and 17 minutes), despite the fact that the working day is shorter. Even more significant, the average productive session (working time without interruptions) increased from 20 to 24 minutes, an improvement of 20%.