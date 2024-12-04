The Government has discovered that screens contribute to the apocalypse and now has another argument to intervene



12/04/2024



Updated at 6:22 p.m.





It is surprising how quickly the social pendulum of technology has moved. The same people who yesterday advocated flooding classrooms with tablets and computers, now commission reports that say that screens are bad and advise that among 12 …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only