At the age of 19, John McFall (Frimley, UK, 43 years old) had a motorbike accident and had his leg amputated. A few years later, in 2004, he began competing as a Paralympian in speed races and could now become the first disabled person to travel to space. McFall, who is also a surgeon specialising in traumatology, has participated in the study Fly! from the European Space Agency (ESA) to explore the feasibility of sending a disabled astronaut into space. That analysis recently concluded that there are no impediments to McFall participating in a space mission.

In the coming days, McFall will participate in several events at the Paralympic Games in Paris, which begin on August 28. Before leaving for this sporting event, he will speak to EL PAÍS via video conference to talk about how access to the astronaut career can be made fairer and how this can affect the social vision of disability.

Ask. There are many different types of disability and ways of measuring it, and we see this in the categories of the Paralympic Games. Will this ESA feasibility study help to facilitate access for people with disabilities other than your own?

Answer. I think this feasibility study can help us understand that someone with a lower body disability similar to mine can fly. But for each individual, you would have to look at the specific characteristics, and for other disabilities, additional studies would be needed. For example, for someone who has a spinal cord injury and is in a wheelchair, their needs and how they might qualify for space flight would be different. Part of the legacy of this project is that we could do feasibility studies for other disabilities.

P. Why not set minimum barriers for everyone, so that a person who could be useful for a space mission is not excluded just because he or she has a disability? Wouldn’t it be better than making specific tests for each type of disability?

R. I think that in order to make space more accessible and more inclusive, we have to start somewhere. I hope that in the future we will look back and say that it all started here, that this was the first time we tried to understand what it would take for a person with a physical disability to be a professional astronaut. This is not just about going to space, but about being a professional astronaut, living and working on the space station as a fully integrated member.

It may seem that there is discrimination for now too. We have only chosen a small number of disabilities, but that is because we have to start somewhere. Step by step I hope we can expand this project and learn more about other disabilities. But it is important to remember that all psychological and cognitive requirements are the same as for people without disabilities.

P. What kind of tasks would you do in space?

R. The intention is to be a fully integrated member of the International Space Station, performing the same tasks as the rest of the crew.

P. If you are in space, would you need to use your prosthesis or could you work without it in microgravity?

R. It depends on the circumstances. The journey starts on Earth, and I need to wear a prosthesis to meet the minimum safety requirements. And then, in space, I would need it to do the exercise that is done to counteract the effects of a long mission in space, running on the treadmill, pedaling on the bike or lifting weights. We will learn more about when it is necessary if we have the opportunity to fly.

Parastronaut John McFall tests his prosthesis on a parabolic flight. THAT

P. There is talk of making space more accessible, as if everyone could go, but you are not. normalruns 100 meters in less than 13 seconds and has a good knowledge of medicine…

R. There is a difference between accessibility and inclusivity and fair representation. Now, people with physical disabilities are not represented in the astronaut corps simply because of their physical disability, not because of their lack of ability to perform the tasks that an astronaut does or because of a lack of cognitive or psychological ability. Another thing is accessibility to space, which will also increase with the appearance of more commercial vehicles. But astronauts are still very trained, very skilled people, we are not diluting that by promoting inclusivity.

It’s also interesting that this isn’t just about space flight. This will reach society and if there is an astronaut with a disability we will question why there aren’t police officers in certain positions. By doing this we challenge the current narrative, prejudices and may open up opportunities for people with physical disabilities who don’t have them now.

P. I guess it is also a question of rethinking the methods of selection, not giving so much importance to a disability and evaluating the set of capabilities.

R. Yes. There are professions where people with a physical disability are now immediately excluded, regardless of what it is or how capable they are. That is what is being questioned here.

P. In the future, will we be able to change the way we think, so that a single characteristic of a person does not determine our entire judgment?

R. I think what you have to do from a philosophical point of view is ask yourself, why do we think like that today? And I think the reason we think like that is because we have limited exposure and knowledge about that feature. Let me use a very simple example. Cars. Imagine that at one time there were only yellow cars. For everyone, yellow cars were the norm. They all had four wheels and all that. Then all of a sudden, a green car comes along. It’s still a car. It still does the same job. It still moves. It still has four wheels. It still takes people from point A to point B. But people say, oh, that’s different. What do we do with this green car? At first you create one area for green cars and another for yellow cars, but then people realize that there’s nothing wrong with green cars. They just keep doing the same thing. And slowly, more and more green cars start being made. And before you know it, you have an equal number of green and yellow cars. And then all of a sudden a red car comes along and you end up with an equal number of red, yellow and green cars. That’s what we’re talking about, making those characteristics more present in society so that people don’t see them as something different.

