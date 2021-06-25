Reuters

The widow of software mogul John McAfee said her husband was not a suicidal man, blaming the US authorities for his death in Spanish prison, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States.

Janice McAfee he said he wanted me to the circumstances of death will be thoroughly investigated of her husband, which occurred in her Barcelona jail cell on Wednesday in what authorities said was an apparent suicide.

“Her last words were ‘I love you and I will call you at night’, those words are not those of someone who commits suicide,” she told reporters outside the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, ​​where her husband had been held since October.

“I blame the US authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him“My husband is now dead,” she said, adding that she planned to appeal the Spanish superior court ruling that authorized his extradition to the United States on charges of tax evasion.

“I don’t think he did this, I’m going to get answers.”

The court ruling was published on Wednesday, a few hours before the news of his death was known.

McAfee’s attorney, Javier Villalba, said the family is awaiting the results of a official autopsybut that it would request a second independent study of the body as directed by the family, which it said could take legal action after the death investigation is complete.

