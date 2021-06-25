John McAfee, at the time of his expulsion from Guatemala in December 2012. Jorge Lopez / Reuters

Having been one of the pioneering names in the cybersecurity industry in Silicon Valley, it hardly deserves a footnote in the excessive biography of John McAfee (Gloucestershire, UK, 1945- Barcelona, ​​2021). The computer scientist, businessman and tycoon turned what could have been a comfortable life in the Californian sun, into an odyssey of drugs, weapons, corruption, alleged murders, escapes from Central American jungles, promises of miraculous antibiotics, police raids and persecutions seasoned with good dose of paranoia. This Wednesday, officials from the Barcelona prison of Brians 2 found the creator of the antivirus program that bears his surname hanging in his cell. Everything indicates that he committed suicide while awaiting extradition to the United States accused of tax evasion. “John lived his life as he saw fit,” his attorney, Nishay K. Sanan, has said of him. “You don’t have to agree with his way of acting, he didn’t care.”

McAfee spent the last eight months of his life observing “patches of sky above the high concrete walls of the prison yard,” as he wistfully explained. on his Twitter account on May 25. He died within those walls, sometimes feeling “freer than ever,” wondering if the ants have flatulence and warning of a supposed open contest between the great financial powers and the new world of cryptocurrencies. “The war is on and I am a central target,” he proclaimed.

Image from the documentary ‘Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee’

The previous 76 years of life are gold for Hollywood producers. Since his childhood. He was born in an American military barracks in the United Kingdom; his father, violent and alcoholic, shot himself when he was 15 years old. His mother would die 17 years later. But he was smart. He graduated in Mathematics, a subject in which he received his doctorate in 2008. He started working at NASA. It was disputed by companies such as Lockheed aeronautics.

Computer viruses crossed in his biography “by accident”. “Like everything in my life,” he assured in 2013 to South China Morning Post. In 1986, two Pakistani brothers coded Brain, the first program to infect personal computers. McAfee deliberately infected his computer with it, decrypted it, and started using it on other people’s machines. In a short time, he had already manufactured the Virus Scan computer program, to detect this type of software. In 1987 he launched his company McAfee Corp. “John understood before anyone else the career that was beginning with the appearance of the first viruses,” Pedro Castillo, director of technology and co-founder of the cybersecurity company Devo, explains by mail to EL PAÍS. “Without knowing it, it was part of an unprecedented technological escalation where the creators of malware they had to sophisticate their programs more and more in order not to be detected ”. And he concludes: “You have to be very visionary to start a business that did not exist and that has made us evolve so much.”

At McAfee Corp, it wasn’t all about fighting malware. Former employees of the company have related in several documentaries their curious work regime, with sex in the offices included. Still, at its peak, half of the Fortune 100 companies used its program. In 1992, the company raised $ 740 million on its IPO. Two years later, McAfee was already bored. He resigned. “When you are the CEO of a company that employs 10,000 people, you can no longer doing the things you like, which is programming ”, he explained. Years later, in 2010 when Intel bought the company and renamed all McAfee products Intel Security, its creator said: “I am forever grateful to Intel for freeing me from this terrible association with the worst. software of the planet ”.

Released from his responsibilities at the company, and despite his declaration of intent, McAfee did not dedicate his brand-new free time to programming. He invented a predecessor to WhatsApp called PowWow and invested in a dangerous combination of jet skiing that caused the death of one person in Arizona. The victim’s family reported him.

With the financial crisis of 2008 his fortune was reduced from one hundred to four million dollars, according to Bloomberg. Then he moved to Belize, the only parliamentary monarchy in Central America, where Queen Elizabeth II is still sovereign. There, surrounded by forests and lakes, he unfolded a life of excesses, orgies and weapons. It didn’t take long for problems to knock on his door again. Following the 2012 shooting murder of his neighbor Gregory Faull, a 52-year-old contractor from Florida, police searched McAfee’s home and tried to investigate him. But he was already in neighboring Guatemala.

In the country he requested asylum and began a campaign to clean up his public image with interviews in media such as Vice or Wired and posts on his own blog. It was of little use to him: despite faking a heart attack, That year he was expelled and landed in Miami in December 2012. Back in his country, he tried twice to run for president for the Libertarian Party, in 2016 and 2020. The first time he even won the primaries, but both times it was defeated at his party’s national convention.

His last adventure was that of cryptocurrencies, first as head of the company MGT Capital Investments, and later with his own company, Luxcore. Twitter was a fundamental part of their business model. Part of his income went to collect $ 105,000 for tweets in which he promoted the market launch of these virtual currencies. His stellar moment as sponsored consisted of promising to eat his own penis if bitcoin did not reach a million dollars in valuation in 2020. The cryptocurrency closed 2020 at around $ 6,400. He never made good on his promise.

During the period between 2014 and 2018, McAfee did not file tax returns in the United States, according to the federal indictment. After eluding law enforcement once again, his journey ended in Barcelona in October. The businessman was detained at the El Prat airport by an international order issued in his country when he was about to take a plane to Turkey.

The last months in the Brians 2 prison affected him deeply, “both mentally and physically”, according to the open letter published by his daughter Janice on her social networks on the occasion of the last Father’s Day. “But he remains firm in telling the truth to power,” Janice assured. These complaints of alleged injustices were the central axis of his last days alive. They also served as a kind of personal atonement. “When I was young I was in love”, he reflected on Twitter a month before he died. “Many times. Or so I thought. More and more powerful. More and more fire. And it was burning faster and faster. I confused love with need, sex, security, comfort. But it is nothing of the sort ”.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.