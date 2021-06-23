New York – John McAfee, the father of antivirus, committed suicide in a prison near Barcelona, ​​Spain, shortly after the green light for his extradition to the United States, where he risked 30 years for tax evasion. Brians 2 prison guards tried to revive 75-year-old McAfee but were unsuccessful. The doctors who rushed to the scene could not help but certify his death, on which no other details were provided. The eccentric millionaire businessman was arrested in October in Spain, on the order of arrest from the USA, where he is accused in particular for the failure to return the income made with the promotion of cryptocurrencies and with the sale of the rights to the story of his life for a documentary.

The accusations against him were made by the Tennessee and New York prosecutors, according to which McAfee did not pay taxes on any of his income between 2014 and 2018. The father of the antivirus had defended himself and had counterattacked, defining the politically motivated evasion charges without going into detail. Even from behind bars, however, his Twitter profile remained active, and he continued to chirp his appreciation for cryptocurrencies and a series of attacks on the authorities who, in his opinion, persecuted him. Suicide is the epilogue to a complicated life for the tech guru with the rock star look and attitude. The king of antivirus in 2012 was suspected of the death of Gregory Faull, an American like him who was shot in San Pedro Town, on the island of Ambergris in Belize, the same tropical paradise where McAfee had moved after having sold for millions of dollars what was then the leading information security company in the personal computer industry. To escape police interrogation he had illegally crossed the border and asked for asylum in Guatemala: a request that was not successful, so much so that he was forced to return to the United States.

McAfee was subsequently cleared of the charge. But his troubles continued and in August 2015 he was arrested in Tennessee for driving under the influence of drugs and for having a gun in his car. Among his various legal problems, McAfee had never abandoned his passion for technology, with which he had tried to recreate a career by embarking on various adventures such as the launch of Chadder, the spy-proof app. All unsuccessful attempts, or at least as unsuccessful as its famous antivirus which has made it a common name for billions of families.