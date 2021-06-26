The video is priceless. Four minutes and 25 seconds in which the founder of the antivirus McAfee -battles burgundy and background

a library carved in noble woods– explains how to uninstall the same program that made him a millionaire and that he does not hesitate to describe as “the worst software in the world.” After lighting a cigarette with a bill, half a dozen leather-clad girls come on camera and leave him in his panties, playfully ruffle his hair, caress his naked torso and rub themselves against him. John, used to these issues, does not lose his poise. He relays instructions while kissing feet and shows his aquiline nose powdered in a white substance. The recording concludes with the computer genius pulling a pistol from his shoulder holster, pointing it at the camera and unlocking a shot at the laptop. Fade to black.

John mcafee

He died this week at the age of 75, from whom he has sparked. He did so in his cell in the Barcelona prison of Brians 2, where he had ended up after being arrested by the National Police at the El Prat airport when he was preparing to fly to Turkey, in compliance with a request issued by the courts of his country. The North American justice demanded him for several tax crimes, specifically the evasion of 4 million dollars in taxes that he had to pay for the profits obtained with the cryptocurrency trade from 2016 to 2018.

According to prison authorities, John was not a troubled prisoner. Suicidal behavior was not appreciated either, and if he shared a cell, it was not in compliance with any protection protocol. What’s more, the inmate himself had been in charge at the time of proclaiming on social networks that if he appeared hanged like Jeffrey Epstein, it would not be by his own decision.

Be that as it may, his death occurred on the same day that the notice of his extradition to the United States arrived., where they swear and perjure that their crimes ‘only’ would have entailed a 5-year sentence and that in the most unfavorable scenario.

At four in the afternoon he asked permission to go to his cell and a couple of hours later the officials found him dead. While waiting for the result of the autopsy to be known, everything indicates that he took his own life, a thesis also defended by Javier Villalba, his lawyer, who in statements to Reuters said that what happened is “the result of a cruel system that does not I had reason to keep this man in prison for so long.

John McAfee’s career is worthy of a screenplay and begins long before his overwhelming success on the computer and financial scene.

He was born in the United Kingdom at the end of the Second World War, son of an American soldier who had waged war against Nazism. Back in his country, his father entered into a dynamic of self-destruction and ended up jumping his brains out. Spiral from which he infected his son, who at only 15 years old drank even the water from vases and was already a book drug addict.

With such letters in hand, everything suggested that John was cannon fodder, but against all odds he developed a brilliant academic career, to the point of launching a doctorate in Mathematics at the University of Louisiana, from which he was expelled by seducing one of his scholarship holders and with whom he ended up marrying.

Too many emotions



John went through NASA, Siemens, General Electric, without being able to keep his addictions at bay until in 1984 they cost him his marriage. It seems that in return he suffered an epiphany, one radical enough to keep him out of bad habits – at least some – for the next three decades. That’s when he founded McAfee … and jumped on the bench.

He, who boasted of not using antivirus programs and of protecting his computer only by changing the IP and not entering suspicious pages.

Well, seven years later he got tired of that toy. He resigned from all his management positions, but kept his stake and a shareholding package that over time would bring him a hundred million dollars. Anyone in his situation would already have his life resolved, but John decided to enter a business spiral for which he did not show the nose that had served him so much in the world of technology. He made heavy real estate investments and the brick crisis literally ate his assets.

He then began a journey through the Caribbean that would only increase his legend, by then quite black.

After setting up a resort and a pharmacist in Belize -which was registered by the police on suspicions of serving as a cover for a drug business- and of diving back into cocaine as if there were no tomorrow, McAfee was investigated for the shooting death of a compatriot, a neighbor for more details. He narrowly escaped, although shortly afterwards it was a 16-year-old prostitute who shot him, apparently out of jealousy, leaving him deaf in one ear. Too many emotions even for him.

The eccentric businessman jumped from there to Guatemala (from where he was expelled), then to Oregon (where he entered the cryptocurrency business that has ended up making him a fugitive) and, finally, to the Dominican Republic (where he also did not go unnoticed) .

All this while spicing up his biography with arrests for driving drunk and armed, or running as a candidate for the North American presidential elections., first through the ranks of the Cyber ​​Party and then in those of the libertarian. “If you can’t have fun with what you’re doing, try something new,” was his slogan.