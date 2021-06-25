Last June 23, John McAfee, creator of the well-known antivirus who bears his last name, was found dead in his cell in the Brian 2 Penitentiary Center (Barcelona). The Catalan Department of Justice reported that, possibly, it would have been a suicide.

For several years, McAfee had indicated on social media that he was “happy” in prison, and that he did not take his own life. “If I kill myself, I didn’t. They killed me. Look at my right arm, “he published in November 2019, in relation to a tattoo he had done. However, according to a quote The country from sources familiar with the case, McAfee left a suicide note.

From the writing, which was in one of the pockets of his pants, has not yet transcended its content. Meanwhile, the Mossos are treating the death of the 75-year-old British-American as a suicide. For its part, the Martorell court of first instance is awaiting the results of the autopsy, which will determine the specific causes of McAfee’s death. The family, as explained by the lawyer, has not had access to the police proceedings at the moment.

Extradition to the United States

On Wednesday morning, the prisoner had been told that the National High Court had ordered his extradition to the United States for tax evasion. After that, he requested to spend a few hours alone in his cell, located in module 1 of Brians 2 prison, a individual right of inmates when they don’t have other activities to go to.

At that time he was alone in the cell, well his partner was not with him. It was 6 pm, when had to return to the yard, and the prison workers saw that McAfee did not leave his premises. Upon entering, they found him hanging, with his shoelaces knotted around the neck and tied to the window, inform the sources of the case. His cellmate assured that in recent days his behavior had been normal.

His wife blames America

This Friday Janice McAfee, the computer mogul’s wife, he went to Brians 2 prison, where he was interned. In a talk with those responsible for it, revealed by Reuters, Janice commented that “the last thing she said to me was ‘I love you and I’ll call you tonight’. Those words are not from someone who is suicidal. “

In turn, it points to the US authorities of McAfee’s death. “Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now deadJanice insists that she will go all the way to find out what happened and request a second independent autopsy.