John McAfee, the creator of the well-known antivirus who was found dead in his cell in a Catalan jail last Wednesday, left a suicide note, according to various sources familiar with what happened. The writing was in his trouser pocket, they add, without having transcended its content so far. The Mossos treat the death as a suicide, and the Court of First Instance and Instruction 5 of Martorell is waiting to know the results of the autopsy that confirm the causes of death. The family still does not know if the businessman left something in writing because he has not had access to the proceedings of the case, as explained by his lawyer.

McAfee asked on Wednesday at four in the afternoon to spend some time in his cell, in module 1 of Brian 2 prison, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona). It is an individual right that inmates have when there are no other activities to which they must attend. In the morning, they had informed him that the National Court ordered his extradition to the United States for tax evasion. His partner was not with him at the time. At six o’clock, when it was time to go back to the yard, the prison workers found that McAfee was not coming out. Upon entering the cell, they found the businessman hanging. He was with the shoelaces tied around his neck, and tied to the window, according to those same sources.

The medical services immediately went to the cell and tried to revive him for 15 minutes. They even used a defibrillator, but they couldn’t save his life. When they asked his cellmate if hours before he had given an alarm signal or something unusual, he assured that he had behaved in a normal way, and that he told him that he was staying in the cell to rest for a while. McAfee was not subject to any special prison protocol that might indicate that he was suicidal or in danger. Prison sources define him as a prisoner who did not give any kind of problems.

McAfee’s wife, Janice McAfee, traveled to Barcelona this Friday to Brians 2 prison, where he was interned. There he has met with the deputy director, the manager and the medical coordinator of the center, as confirmed by the Department of Justice, and they have given him his belongings. “The last thing he said to me was ‘I love you and I’ll call you tonight.’ Those words are not from someone who is suicidal, ”Janice said in statements to the media outside Brians 2, collected by Reuters. The woman has questioned that McAfee committed suicide and has blamed the “American authorities” for the “tragedy.” “Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead,” she lamented, and insisted that they will go to the end to find out what happened. They will also request a second independent autopsy.

John McAfee, in a 2015 photo. Todd J. Van Emst / AP

The decision of the National Court did not imply his immediate extradition to the United States. Janice has assured that they were already preparing the resource. In addition, McAfee had a second pending case for which his country was claiming him related to unreported profits through cryptocurrency businesses. This made it clear, according to his lawyer, Javier Villalba, that they could not extradite him until that second issue was also resolved, and with all the decisions firm.

The businessman’s death in prison shook the world Wednesday night. McAfee was a genius, with an eccentric life plagued with controversy throughout the years, beyond the creation of antivirus. The United States was pursuing him for tax evasion, and in July asked the Spanish authorities for his arrest after locating him in Catalonia. The National Police arrested him on October 3 at the El Prat airport in Barcelona, ​​and the next day he entered prison where he remained for more than eight months until his death.

During his time in prison, the businessman recounted the experience to through your Twitter account, with more than a million followers. His tweets went from a more humorous tone, in which he even praised the food in prison, to more reflective and gloomy writings about what it meant to be locked up, to be older – McAfee was 75 years old – and in a place where he did not speak the language. . He also pointed out, shortly after entering, that if they found him dead “Epstein style”, the businessman accused of sexual harassment who committed suicide in jail in the United States, it was not his “fault”.

One of the arguments that McAfee used before the National Court was the fear of spending what was left of his life in jail if he was extradited to the United States. A “disguised life sentence.” His lawyer had an impact on the “cruelty of excessive treatment” that meant keeping McAfee almost nine months in preventive prison for a tax evasion cause, without setting his bail, in a case in which the Prosecutor’s Office itself had “backed down” by withdrawing “Seven of the ten charges filed.” And he ended his plea with “the obligation to implore the court for clemency” so that he could spend out of prison, with the measures that were necessary, the time that remained until the various petitions were resolved. The court did not consider any of his requests.

Specialists remember that suicide does not usually have a single trigger, but is the result of psychological, biological and social factors that have treatment. People with suicidal behavior can call the Hope Telephone (717 003 717) or the Telephone Against Suicide (911 385 385), dedicated to the prevention of this problem.