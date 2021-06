John McAfee is found dead in a prison cell in Barcelona

John McAfee, creator of the antivirus that bears his name, was found dead in a prison cell in Spain| Photo: EFE/Chema Moya POOL

The British John McAfee, 75 years old and creator of the famous computer antivirus named after his last name, was found dead on Wednesday (23) in a cell in which he was in a prison in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

A court party went to the prison to investigate the causes of death and, according to these sources, circumstances indicate that the Briton committed suicide, says the Spanish press.

John McAfee was arrested on October 3, 2020 at El Prat airport in Barcelona as he was about to leave for Turkey. The arrest order was made by the United States Justice, which accuses him of tax fraud. Earlier this Wednesday, the Spanish court had authorized the extradition of McAfee to the US. US authorities claim that McAfee earned more than $10 million between 2014 and 2018 from cryptocurrency activities, consulting services, conferences, and others, but that he “has not filed tax returns in any of those years and has not paid any of his obligations tax”, according to the order of the National Court, a superior court based in Madrid.

The businessman claimed to have paid “millions of dollars in taxes” and said he was a victim of political persecution for having filed corruption allegations at the tax agency.