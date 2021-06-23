John David McAfee, the founder of computer antivirus McAfee and awaiting extradition to the United States for an alleged tax offense, was found dead this Wednesday afternoon in the cell he occupied in Brians 2 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona). Prison sources told Europa Press.





The detainee was 75 years old and entered prison on 4 October last year, by court order. The prison police and medical service intervened immediately but doctors were unable to revive him, the Generalitat Ministry of Justice informed.

The judicial authority has gone to prison and is investigating the causes of death, even if, according to the Generalitat, “everything indicates that it could be a suicide”.