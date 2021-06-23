John McAfee, the founding father of the eponymous antivirus software and a great promoter of crypto coins, has been found died in prison in Spain, probably suicide, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States, after the Spanish court had accepted it today, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. At home he would be tried for tax evasion, risking more than thirty years in prison.

After he was found, prison staff tried to revive him, but to no avail. The cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed, but multiple sources speak of probable suicide. McAfee was seventy-five. McAfee was arrested at Barcelona airport last October while on his way to Istanbul using a British passport. The allegations against him related to the period from 2016 to 2018 and were of tax evasion and failure to fill in tax returns. The American IRS (Internal Revenue Service) had also accused him of failing to report profits for 23 million dollars made thanks to cryptocurrencies. The Spanish court, however, had authorized the extradition only on the charges of tax evasion.

McAfee has always pleaded innocent, never changing his version. According to him, the accusations received had a purely political motivation.