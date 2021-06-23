John mcafee, creator of McAfee antivirus, has been found dead in the cell he occupied in module 1 of the Brians 2 Penitentiary Center. He was 75 years old and this morning the National Court had given the green light to extradite him to the United States.

As reported by the Catalan Department of Justice, surveillance professionals and medical services have intervened to try to revive him, but the doctors have only been able to certify his death: “The judicial procession has traveled to the prison and is investigating the causes of death. Everything indicates that it could be a death by suicide. “

Preventive prison

The billionaire was arrested in October at El Prat airport when he was about to catch a flight to Istanbul. Since then, he was in preventive detention, since the judge rejected his last request for release considering that the “risk of flight continues to be evident and it does not have any appreciable signs of roots. “

He was charged with alleged tax evasion by having allegedly concealed large amounts of money between 2016 and 2018. During the extradition hearing, the businessman claimed to have paid “millions of dollars in taxes”, in addition to stating that he suffered political persecution for having denounced corruption in the tax agency. It is estimated that its debt to the Treasury in the United States amounted to more than four million dollars.

Pioneer

McAfee was one of the first programmers to design an antivirus and develop a scanner virus computer scientist. He did it while his work stage was passing at Lockheed Aerospace Company.

In 1989 he decided found the antivirus company McAffee Associates, which later became known as the current McAfee. And in 2010 he launched a new project focused on biosafety, this time in charge of the QuorumEx company, whose headquarters was located in Belize.