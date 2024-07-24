British music has lost one of its most iconic figures. John Mayall, pioneer of British blues, died on Monday at his home in California at the age of 90, according to an official statement on his website. Mayall became known in the early sixties during the teenage and carefree explosion of pop music in the United Kingdom when The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who took control of the charts on both sides of the Atlantic and wrote a glorious page in history. However, beyond fashion and the need to impress youth culture, this prodigious artist established himself as a guardian of the blues.

Born in Macclesfield, just outside Manchester, Mayall learned the basics of guitar playing from his father, a record collector and stagehand who earned his keep by performing in local pubs. He spent years in advertising after studying for an art degree in Manchester until, at the age of 30, he decided to become a musician. Unlike most of the luminaries of British pop, Mayall, a tall, wild-haired mane, arrived older to the revolution brewing inland. However, and just as happened a few years earlier to Chuck Berry in the hectic start of the rock’n’roll In the United States, this did not prevent him from becoming an immediate reference. He moved to London and soon made a name for himself on the blues circuit with his band The Bluesbreakers.

Mayall and his Bluesbreakers represented the quintessence of what would become known as British blues. Driven by influences from the electric blues of Chicago, with its mesmerizing, pounding, impatient outings from the rhythm & blues From Chess Records, this offshoot of the blues offered a very interesting youthful impudence made by white kids. The precepts of Muddy Watters, Howlin’ Wolf or Willie Dixon were twisted to give them a more innocent brio within the guitar, bass, drums, organ and harmonica format. They were less fierce and lascivious throats, which offered a pop shine to the whole, but the guitar riffs and instrumental recreations did not skimp on their doses of blues addiction.

With these premises, The Bluesbreakers established themselves as the spearhead of British blues. In those early sixties, there were other important bands such as The Rolling Stones, The Animals or The Yardbirds, but none had such solid foundations in the essence as the group led by Mayall, a multi-instrumentalist who struck out with his guitar language. Even American groups (and from Chicago!) such as The Paul Butterfield Blues looked with suspicion at the capabilities of The Bluesbreakers. They sounded powerful, they felt authentic.

John Mayall: “I’m not a star”

Eric Clapton, who joined The Bluesbreakers in 1965 for a short period of time in search of the blues attributes that he did not find in The Yardbirds, acknowledged that he learned valuable guitar skills from Mayall. A music lover from head to toe, Mayall was a thoroughbred bluesman, a virtuoso with a spectacular sense of rhythm who was soon called in the United Kingdom “the godfather of the blues”. The only album that Clapton recorded with him was Blues Breakers (1966), a masterpiece of blues-rock, abrasive and feverish, whose impact is on a par with all the imperishable gems that were recorded in the golden age of British pop-rock in the seventies.

John Mayall, performing in New York in 1979. Gary Gershoff (Getty Images)

As a godfather, or teacher, Mayall also became a trainer of musicians. It wasn’t just Clapton: other high-quality instrumentalists such as Peter Green or Mick Taylor learned from his teachings. The former would end up forming Fleetwood Mac and the latter would be the guitarist for The Rolling Stones. Over time, his band was a school from which excellent club musicians emerged and, fortunately, in the last two decades it has been possible to appreciate thanks to a series of live recordings that have been published from those sixties and seventies. Although his success among musicians did not translate so much into the bank account: Mayall and his band were not as successful as the leaders of the counterculture because they did not adhere to the psychedelic or aesthetic fashions of the time.

It didn’t matter: the guitarist moved to the United States and there he did not stop releasing records of all kinds, blues, he paid homage to idols as well as delving into acoustic proposals, he embraced the jam-jessions with jazz or teamed up with collaborators of all kinds to create duets or shared songs. Everything served to show himself, like his father in the pubs of Manchester, as a hard worker of the blues. A band leader who periodically released live albums to remind us that the genre was always understood as bar music, of live symbiosis.

John Mayall concert at the Lara Theatre in Madrid, in 2014. Claudio Alvarez/El Pais

Mayall was always active, including in social causes on some of his albums, whether in favour of ecology or against war. In Spain, he could be seen in various performances that never disappointed, showing himself as an old man with extraordinary skill in the blues, although the genre was becoming increasingly smaller from the eighties onwards and full of patterns that were repeated. In his case, he sometimes sinned by immobility, but it was unquestionable that he represented a way of understanding the blues. John Mayall was a guardian of an essence that was basic: guitar, bass, drums, organ, harmonica and a crazy desire to split the night in two.

