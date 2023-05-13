Colonel (r) John Marulanda and Iván Duque in 2018. RR.SS

Retired Colonel John Marulanda this week said a dangerous phrase that strangely ended up helping to measure, like a thermometer, what Colombian public opinion thinks of the possibility of a possible coup. His anti-democratic statement on W Radio on May 11 slowly revealed who agreed with him and who didn’t. This tall man with the black mustache 71 years old, born in the department of Caldas, was unknown to most Colombians, and went from anonymity to disrepute in a few hours after his interview on Thursday. The editor of the chain, Juan Pablo Calvás, sought him out to find out his opinion on the demonstration of hundreds of retired soldiers in the Plaza de Bolívar the day before, and Marulanda began by saying that the final objective was to “try to do the best for depose a guy who was a guerrilla.” He later regretted what he had said, but his phrase had already reached thousands, including the president.

Gustavo Petro immediately raised the alarm about a possible coup and several of his allies, who fear a noise of sabers since he won the Presidency, they came out to defend him. But not only his allies, but also several of his most active critics such as Bruce Mac Master, president of the main business union, the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (ANDI); opposition politicians, such as his former rival in the presidential campaign Federico Gutiérrez; or retired members of the public force who called the protest, such as Colonel Julio César Prieto Rivera. “We do not share the statements issued today by Colonel John Marulanda,” said the latter. in a video. Even the Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of a general attorney who has clashed with Petro recently until call him a “dictator””, He assured that he would investigate whether Marulanda is behind any conspiracy. The retired colonel has not spoken to the media since his famous phrase and the Prosecutor’s announcement, and EL PAÍS did not receive a response when he sought him out for an interview.

Marulanda is not just any citizen saying crazy things in the media, and his life story explains the reaction to his phrase: until the end of March he was president of the Association of Retired Officers of the Colombian Military Forces (Acore), a group with the capacity to of influencing that brings together retirees, pensioners and veterans of the Army on a national scale, and also a member of a board of retiree associations called Fuerza Púrpura. The latter groups around 70 small organizations and aspires to become a political party. Although they have clarified that they are not an arm of the uribista Centro Democrático party, nor of any other right-wing party, it is clear that they are ideologically aligned. Marulanda himself was a candidate for the Senate for the Democratic Center in 2018, when he burned with 6,000 votes.

Marulanda’s quick remark did not only reveal his undemocratic temper. He does not refer to the former president as a former senator (he was in the Senate between 2002 and 2018, with an interruption to be a presidential candidate for mayor of Bogotá) or a former mayor, but as a guerrilla insurgent, just as the most extreme right in the country. Four years ago he referred to Petro as a “marxist terrorist”, and a year ago, when Petro was the most likely candidate to reach the Presidency, he called it “ex-drug terrorist”. Only in some of his most recent opinion articles has he begun to call Petro by his position: president.

The Constitution prohibits active members of the military from participating in politics, but retired members can do so, and Marulanda has not missed the opportunity to disseminate opinions that he could not before. He writes regularly against the authoritarian left-wing governments of Nicaragua and Venezuela, and has made no secret of his opposition to almost all of the current president’s decisions: the energy transition, total peace, appointments to land administration positions, political abroad. He also supported the former president in his columns ivan duke; he has said that the Special Jurisdiction for La Paz (JEP) was created by the secretary of the Spanish Communist Party; and has regretted for the solitude in which the former Argentine dictator Rafael Videla died, who, he says, was encouraged to “straighten out” his country.

According to his biographical page in Acore, Marulanda was a land commander, a paratrooper, a member of the urban counterguerrilla, a spearman, a diver, and a helicopter pilot. In the 1990s he was the founder of the Civil-Military Relations School and the first commander of the 25th Army Aviation Brigade. In addition, he has a degree in Philosophy and History from the Santo Tomás University, and a lawyer from the La Gran Colombia University, with a master’s degree in political studies from the Javeriana University. He often writes about military intelligence, a sector in which he also worked. “Although Groucho Marx declared that military intelligence was a ‘contradiction in terms,’ the reality is that without it, no state would resist,” he said in a 2018 column.

When Marulanda won the vote to be in the presidency in Acore, in March 2021was news of change for the institution: it was the second time in more than 60 years of history that the position was held by a retired colonel, rather than a general or admiral. From the beginning, he shared his opinions against the left, but he also shared unfounded statements: for example, the same month of his appointment, he told La W Radio that members of the Comunes party, which formed the former members of the FARC guerrilla, were “the political arm” of the dissident alias Iván Márquez.

Colonel Marulanda has a dozen publications on his ideological line, and two books: Terrorism in Colombia. A useless crime? and Jihad in Latin America —One of his concerns is the presence of Hezbollah on the continent. But perhaps the most recurring theme in his writings is his concern that the opinion of the retired military is not taken more into account, whom he describes almost as a group discriminated against by the civil power of the Executive.

“The retired military and police officers, the veterans, are still waiting for the opportunity to contribute their invaluable experience,” he wrote in 2021. Especially from the Government of Juan Manuel Santos, he considers that civil power has weakened the Military Forces and public security. “The constitutional obligation of the military and police command is to obey the civil power, the current ruler, but its primary institutional duty is to maintain the unity and fighting spirit of its Forces,” wrote at the end of the Santos Government. In another column He explained his displeasure that the Constitution allows civilians to be appointed to the Ministry of Defense when many of them do not have “greater knowledge of” military affairs.

Marulanda has spent years being interviewed in different national media and publishing columns on right-wing pages, but only until he said the word “defenestrate” did the country listen to him. Not to accompany him, at least for the most part. The only major public figure who seems to be firmly on his side, for now, is Uribista senator María Fernanda Cabal, who has said that we must respect freedom of expression de Marulanda and that he did not speak of a coup d’état because the Royal Spanish Academy defines “defenestrate” as “remove or expel from office.” But to defenestrate means, originally, “throw someone out of a window.” In the context of the interview the definition is different.

