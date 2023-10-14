There is not much need to praise Abrams and Lindelof’s series again, which in some way contributed to raising the bar—and especially the budget—of global television fiction. A series that today we perceive as very long (artificially stretched plot after plot, filler chapters) and irregular (with no point of comparison between the first and last seasons), was at the time an unparalleled revelation, with hardly any capacity for addiction. surpassable, production values ​​from another planet, and also, the introduction of certain themes treated with a certain mystery and elegance. But as often happens, as you reveal the mysteries you lose your elegance.

Shaker of a thousand themes and container of the spirit of its time, one of the experiments of ‘Lost’ consisted of branding itself as a lord of the flies of the twenty-first century, but confronting the characters with the inexplicable, the transcendent and the supernatural. Make them doubt the linear world of him and, of course, without gods. Everyone is like a headless chicken, some carry extra responsibilities on their backs, others resort to cynicism and steal guns and positions of authority. But a character takes another path, and that is why he has been chosen as one of the fifty best series characters of the 21st century, the only one from the large cast of ‘Lost’. One who since waking up on the island breathes every sign of the Apocalypse with confidence and a smile: John Locke.

As we learn in chapter four, he has good reason to embrace the island scent: before the accident, John was in a wheelchair, and now he can walk. A timid and timid man, with a certain interest in adventure, seeing how everything falls apart around him, everything that he believed was “his destiny” about him, with him repeating loudly “don’t tell me what I don’t.” I can do”. Everything is even worse, always following the classic flashbacks, when we meet his bizarre mother, who appears out of nowhere in her life and sells her that he is “absolutely special” and was “immaculately conceived.” And it continues a thousand times worse, with the cosmic punishment that came with finding that father, that master of the scam – it also contaminates other plots, like Sawyer’s – who took a kidney from Locke and, not happy with that, left him paraplegic. Our hero does not arrive on the island full of joy.

In addition to being a jack-of-all-trades, entertainer



R.C.







Always bordering on madness, Locke stands as an absolutely unique figure in the island’s ecosystem, playing the last survivor, seeing divine signs everywhere, always going the counterintuitive route – “Let the black smoke drag me into that cave!” ! “Nothing happens, it’s destiny!”, and giving us great moments, phrases, plans, looks. From the tricks in the jungle to the orange smile – resembling Vito Corleone about to die. And, of course, his metaphysical antagonist is the series’ protagonist, Jack Shephard. As has already been analyzed a thousand times and is explicitly stated, they are science and faith in collision, with two great opinion leaders. They both give in a little and together they achieve things, as symbolized by the shot of the hatch, with both of them, Jack and John, looking down at the answers. In a flashback from the third season – perhaps the best – an idea was insisted: John is not a hunter as he would like, he is a farmer. But the shepherd, says the last name, was always Jack. Locke is installed in the I want and I can’t and he never convinced a flock or defeated any prey, therefore in himself he is one of the most tragic characters. Calm when everyone is anxious, rapt when everyone else is calm. He did lend a hand, where reason failed, especially once: thanks to him Charlie gave up heroin, so temptingly and beautifully hidden in the plaster figures of the virgin.

Finally, that doubt was always there: why did they call him John Locke, in reference to the English empiricist philosopher, when a priori they have nothing to do with it? Our character’s compass always points towards what cannot be proven, taking the series to terra ignota, always proposing an unexpected solution. The last blows of the character—and of his body infiltrated by other entities—are much less inspired. We are left with the first seasons. And even more strange seems the reference to Jeremy Bentham, the name he adopts during a chapter, whoever wants to investigate, should investigate. This is what the creators of the polar bear series in the Pacific always wanted. Play leaving clues.