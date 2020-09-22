Let’s start at the end. For the last image that was had of them. For that legendary photograph of John Lennon hugging Yoko Ono naked. A snapshot that was captured a few hours before the singer was killed at the door of his house by a fan. Lennon & Ono. A love that anticipated the end of the Beatles and that became the most famous of its time. A mark. Two names that forming one have gone down in history as the great rock couple. However, Lennon & Ono were not the idyllic couple of Imagine.

We said to start at the end. For that famous image in which some found prophetic theories about the death of the musician due to her fetal position while Yoko wore a black mourning. In 1980, the magazine Rolling stone had commissioned Annie Leibovitz to do a story with the couple to be the cover for the launch of Double Fantasy, an album in which Lennon, after five years away from the recording industry, reclaimed his married life in New York and returned to the old artistic collaboration with his wife, as had happened in his first avant-garde albums. So much so that on the album they took turns singing. The famous image emerged spontaneously, but fate wanted it to impact everyone on the cover of the January 1981 special of Rolling stone in commemoration of Lennon’s murder.

An iconic photograph. Symbol of a media love. Of two beings always ready to act, but which, if you look closely, shows a pleading Lennon, kissing his wife naked and wrapping his arms around her, while she, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt and with her wild black hair, reflects a certain indifference, almost disdain. Yoko Ono always endured the sambenito that the fault of the separation of the Beatles was his, but also endured the vagaries and ups and downs of the great rock star. More than happiness, her face is one of resignation.

They met in 1966, just when the Beatles stopped performing live. It was in an art gallery in London that she starred in an exhibition. Lennon, hooked on acids, arrived drugged and hesitated about his works. She, who had already exhibited in the United States and Japan, was a star in the world of anti-art, an artistic derivation that the beatle was unaware of and that he ended up absorbing. They hit it off, but it wasn’t until a second meeting at another exhibition that the spark arose. Their relationship began with an artistic frenzy, sharing ideas and projects to, in a matter of days, become emotional, but it was conditioned by Lennon’s marriage to Cynthia, very loved by the rest of the group and, especially, by Paul McCartney. During the time that the Beatles spent in India meditating, Yoko, separated from her first husband, sent him clandestine letters. They only read: “Look for me, I am a cloud in the sky.” Lennon followed the trail of that cloud and, on his return to England, ended up flying with Yoko to the point that Cynthia found them at home in their bathrobes. The Japanese artist had gone to record some songs and the beatle and she finished off in bed.

The creative and sexual union became an artistic and loving career. Lennon did not know how to separate one from the other and, therefore, he put her in the recording studio with the rest of the Beatles during the gestation of the White Album in 1968, accentuating the differences in the group. Yoko was never the cause of the separation of the Beatles, but one more element – important – in the wear and tear of the most famous band in the world. It was Lennon, tired more than any other member of being a Beatle, who looked for a way out and found it in Yoko Ono. Both formed a new society that moved in the artistic vanguard. They debuted in December 1968 at the Royal Albert Hall inside a white sack without making a sound, but writhing in pain. It was the starting gun of the bagism, the term that was invented to promote world peace and satirize prejudice and that Lennon would include in songs like The Ballad of John and Yoko and Give Peace a Chance.

From the Lennon & McCartney union to that of Lennon & Ono. The rivalry between the two geniuses of the Beatles broke the band, but it was also such that John improvised an express wedding with Yoko, who was not very enthusiastic about the idea, as soon as she learned of her friend Paul’s connection with Linda Eastman in. March 1969. She grabbed a jet Private and wanted to celebrate the wedding in Paris, first, and then in Amsterdam, but, given the legal impossibility of doing it so quickly, two foreigners ended up getting married in Gibraltar. They decided to celebrate the honeymoon in the famous meeting in bed with the press in Amsterdam. Unleashing the bagism, the new marriage held its acquaintance bed-in for peace, staying a week without getting out of a hotel bed and answering all kinds of questions. An absurd idea that was little compared to the nonsense album they released entitled Wedding Album, an experimental work where both are for more than 20 minutes calling out to each other. The most media couple in the world had also become the most plasta.

For the first four years, they spent every minute of the day together. They endured an abortion, drug abuse, political persecution, and John’s sexual urges with other women. Lennon blamed Yoko for losing her sexual appetite and used to say to her, “You’re like one of those Victorian ladies, you just lie there and think of England.” In the end, she accepted an open relationship and even urged her personal assistant to be her husband’s lover. It was what became known as “Lennon’s lost weekend,” that is, the musician’s 18-month relationship in California with May Pang, 23, of Chinese descent. Following the birth of Sean in 1975, the only child between Yoko and John, the ex-beatle struggled to regain his life with his wife, with whom he shared projects and causes again. It was the quietest time of his existence that he described as “his Dakota days”, a few years in New York as a husband and father of a family that lasted until the day the mythical photo was taken hugging Ono hours before being shot five times by Mark David Chapman’s back in front of the Dakota Building.