The chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, John Lasseter, will officially abandon those positions at the end of the year, The Walt Disney Company has reported in a statement. Until then, the 61-year-old Lasseter will remain with the company in a new consultant role.

In November of last year, Lasseter announced that he was taking a six-month leave of absence from his position after acknowledging inappropriate behavior with which he had gone too far with his staff. “The last six months have given me the opportunity to reflect on my life, my professional career and my personal priorities,” Lasseter said. “While I remain dedicated to the art of animation and inspired by the creative talents at Pixar and Disney, I have decided that later this year will be the right time to start focusing on new creative challenges. I am extremely proud of what two of the largest and most prolific animation studios have accomplished under my leadership and grateful for all the opportunities to pursue my creative passion at Disney. “

In November he already apologized: “I deeply apologize if I have disappointed you. I especially want to apologize to anyone who has been on the opposite side of an unwanted hug or any other gesture that feels that they have crossed the boundary in some way, way or form, “Lasseter said in a memo to his workers. “No matter how harmless my intention was, everyone has the right to set their own limits and have them respected,” he added.

Known for being the great mastermind behind Pixar as well as one of the world’s most important figures in animated film, Lasseter is the director of Toy story (nineteen ninety five), Bugs, a miniature adventure (1998), Toy story 2 (1999), Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011).

In recent years he has worked mainly as a producer and in this work he is included in Coconut, the winner of two oscars in the last edition of the Hollywood Academy Awards, and that illustrates the vision of death in Mexican culture. His last job in that position, Incredibles 2, by Brad Bird, will premiere in the US on the 15th and in Spain on August 3.

According The New York Times, Jennifer Lee, the co-director of Frozen, will assume the new creative direction of Walt Disney Animation, and Pete Docter, director of Reverse, you will see “increased responsibilities” within Pixar.