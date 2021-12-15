The Biden administration has declassified a series of documents that could offer elements on the murder of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1963. The measure concerns about 1,500 documents (Click here), while over 10,000 are not yet accessible, partially or completely.

As CNN points out, today’s passage is destined to further fuel the confrontation between the federal government and researchers, convinced that the CIA, FBI and other security agencies have always built a wall. According to experts, the documents should not include anything that could constitute the ‘smoking gun’ in the affair.