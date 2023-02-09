John Kelvin would not go back to prison. Exclusively for La República, the singer’s lawyer referred to his arrest after failing to comply with protection measures in favor of Dalia Durán.

In conversation with La República, the singer’s lawyer john kelvin, John Reid, gave exclusive statements about his arrest for having failed to comply with the protection measures in favor of his ex-wife, the model Dalia Durán. According to the lawyer, her defendant never committed acts that disturb her peace of mind, for which it would be “impossible” for the artist to return to prison.

What did John Kelvin’s lawyer say?

The lawyer John Reid stated that there are several reasons why the prison would be denied for the singer John Kelvin, since the meeting with Dalia Durán took place on a public highway, for which he would not have breached any protection measure imposed. in favor of the dancer. When asked if there is fear of a possible return to prison, the lawyer was emphatic: “It is impossible.”

“What he (John) has committed has been to visit his children for an act of conciliation, and the lady (…) has not wanted to give him the child. Be careful, they have met on the street. They have not met at his home nor has he committed acts that disturb the peace of mind of the lady. Immediately, they went to the police station. The man (John Kelvin) met with the lieutenant, and that is when she (Dalia Durán) mentions that he has security measures protection. At that time, the police arbitrarily detain him,” he said.

John Kelvin’s lawyer files complaint against police officers

According to the lawyer, the conciliation act was presented; However, Dalia Durán arrived at the police station and directly accused John Kelvin, stressing that he has protection measures in his favor. “Of course, of course we have presented it (conciliation act). What’s more, we have filed a criminal complaint against the police officers and the commissioner of the Santa Luzmila police station for abuse of authority.”limited the defense of the singer.

In addition, the lawyer stressed that the restraining order has not been breached and, on the contrary, assured that it was Dalia Durán who refused to leave her son with John Kelvin. “It has not been breached, he has touched the intercom, the lady has appeared, the lady has gone to him. Those are the facts, everything else that is said is completely false. He has not committed an actor that disturbs the tranquility of the family,” he said.

