John Kelvin He has been declared free after a ruling in his favor by the Judicial Power, this October 21. Juan Arturo Farge Begaz, his lawyer, He said that he is hopeful that his release will take place on October 22. “As it is a media case, it could also come out tomorrow,” he referred to a local media.

As far as possible, adds the musician’s legal defense, he will leave the bars on Monday the 24th. “I still haven’t been able to talk to him. I imagine that freedom will be for Monday, ”he added.

John Kelvin Mood Attorney

Juan Arturo Farge Begazo also maintained that John Kelvin is happy for his release despite the fact that he was sentenced to 21 years in prison after the crime was confirmed.

“John is happy to finally be able to reunite with his children, with his family, the people who love him, with his fans and with everyone,” he told Trome.

John Kelvin would be free. Photo: GLR

Meanwhile, the musician shared a message from his brother in his Instagram stories where he indicates the following: “Thank you God. I love my little brother (love my little brother)”.

John Kelvin fouled for recording song from prison

“I ask for forgiveness” was the title of John Kelvin’s song, which premiered while he was serving a prison term in the Lurigancho prison. In this regard, INPE ruled on this recording made from prison.

“You don’t have authorization for that (…) you have to go through the authorities first. If you have done it without permission, you have committed an infraction, ”said the entity’s press officer.

John Kelvin recorded a song from prison and could have committed a foul. Photo: GLR/capture of America TV

Dahlia Duran, who denounced the singer for the aforementioned crimes, commented on the musical release. “What I do not think is that money, which is not cheap, is used in something so superficial, right now, that he is deprived of his liberty, when I am removing the dirt,” he spoke with evident annoyance.