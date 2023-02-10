Dalia Durán would have prevented John Kelvin from seeing his children, according to the cumbiambero’s version. This situation would have triggered the problem in which the singer is once again immersed.

In the last hours, it was learned that the cumbia singer John Kelvin will finally remain detained in the jail at the headquarters of the Lima Norte Judiciary awaiting a final verdict on the preventive detention for 9 months that said State body has imposed on him for having violated the restraining order against his ex-partner Dalia Durán.

Prior to this, the former member of Group 5 had issued a statement in which he assured that Dalia Durán had prevented him from seeing his minor children and that he was “failing to comply with the conciliation act.”

However, Durán also decided to come forward to deny this situation and support the reason for his action against the father and his children. In statements for the “America Today” program, the Cuban artist pointed out that John Kelvin had strong words against her just because one of her children did not want to go out with the singer. In addition, Durán revealed that one of the comments that her ex-partner would have outlined was “you just dedicate yourself to your only fans.”

Detail of the facts

In principle, Kelvin had decided to go visit his minor children, who are in the custody of Dalia Durán. At the moment when the former businessman proceeds to talk with her ex-partner, she would find herself returning from shopping for the home with her children; however, it would have been the son who did not want to spend time with her father. That’s where the problems started.

It is for this reason, according to the version of the Cuban model, that the verbal and psychological aggressions that John Kelvin would have propagated towards the mother of his children are generated, for which Durán proceeded to file the complaint for the events that occurred in the Depincri de Comas for verbal aggression.

The cumbiambero was detained in said public establishment waiting for him to be released. But everything would change when the singer was transferred to the North Lima Prosecutor’s Office where a judge would see his case.

In the hearing that lasted four hours, it was ruled that John Kelvin was detained until today and, in the next few hours, it will be known if he will finally be released or preventive detention for 9 months will be ordered.

“I love my children”

After learning about his situation, the singer gave some statements to La República about what happened:

“We are blind, but in the eyes of God everything is seen. There is only one truth, the “bearded man” knows it. I love my children,” said the defendant.