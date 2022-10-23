John Kelvin He has returned to monopolize covers after his early release was announced. The Judicial Power admitted the appeal of the defense of the cumbiambero and declared him innocent of the charges that were imputed to him after being denounced by Dahlia Duranhis ex-partner and mother of his children.

According to statements by his lawyer, the Peruvian interpreter could regain his freedom this Saturday, October 22, or in the next few days, after having spent more than a year in the Lurigancho prison.

John Kelvin: what are the charges you were jailed for?

John Kelvin was imprisoned for the crimes of physical assault against Cuban Dalia Durán and her family, as well as aggravated rape.

The First Collegiate Criminal Court of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima accepted the complaint and ordered 21 years in prison for Jonathan Sarmiento Llanto. In the same way, a civil compensation of S/ 10,000 was imposed for the injured party.

Judge María Contreras González ordered 7 months of preventive detention for John Kelvin. Photo: Mary Aranda/URPI-LR

Arguments leading to the acquittal of John Kelvin

John Kelvin’s defense filed an appeal to the Fourth Court of Appeals of Lima and various arguments were presented that led the authorities to admit the request and revoke the initial sentence.

As indicated in the hearing on October 21 during the reading of the verdict, the decision was based on insufficient evidence in the crime of rape, since there was no conclusive data that reveals the intentional participation of the accused.

The defense was also based on reasonable doubt, since evidence of the same legal weight as that presented by the Prosecutor’s Office was presented.

What did Dalia Durán say about John Kelvin?

Dalia Durán, former partner of John Kelvin, ruled on the forthcoming release of the father of her children. The now dancer from “The Great Show” said that she did not hold any kind of grudge against him. As you remember, she reported him for physical and sexual violence in 2021.