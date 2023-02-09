The cumbiambero John Kelvin could return to jail after the agency made a new request after the psychological attack on Dalia Durán last Tuesday.

john kelvin could lose his freedom again after the Public Ministry of North Lima request nine months of preventive detention against him for the crimes of psychological violence and disobedience to authority. The singer was arrested last Tuesday, February 7, for having attacked Dalia Durán again when she was trying to pick up her 13-year-old son.

According to the police authorities, the cumbiambero went to the Santa Luzmila Police Station located in the Comas district to file a complaint for not being able to see his child. It was there that the Cuban made her defense in the first instance, assuring that she once again received insults from her ex-partner, in addition to the fact that he violated the restraining order against him, for which reason the law enforcement officers decided to hold him in their facilities.

North Public Ministry requests preventive detention for John Kelvin

It was through its Twitter account that the state body made this official announcement. As recalled, after spending several hours at the Dipincri de Comas, John Kelvin was transferred to the North Lima Prosecutor’s Office to analyze his case in more detail. Now, the singer could be behind bars again, with this new request.

“The Public Ministry of North Lima requested nine months of preventive detention against Jonathan Kelvin Sarmiento Llanto for the crimes of assault in the modality of psychological violence and disobedience to authority,” they indicated.

Dalia Durán reveals details of John Kelvin’s aggression

Just a few hours after the arrest of John Kelvin, Dalia Durán spoke out and revealed how the whole mess with the father of her children began. The Cuban pointed out that her eldest son, who she has with the cumbiambero, did not want to go with him, which caused all the scandal.

“I came with my twins from doing the market, the girls were present and my oldest son was there. He didn’t want to go with his dad. Everything arose because of that, ”he assured in statements for America today.