Indignant! John Kelvin showed his support for Harmony 10, after the orchestra did not obtain permission to perform its concert in person.

The singer expressed his discomfort and assured that artists have certain responsibilities and need to work in search of an economic support.

“Musicians need to work. There is a law that allows the opening of cinemas, theaters, restaurants, where you can sing while respecting the capacity, “said the Cumbiambero for the newspaper Trome.

In addition, the interpreter showed his bewilderment at the cancellation of the group’s presentation, since it had quite a few tickets sold.

“I do not understand. I understand that they had already sold 600 tickets ”, he mentioned.

As it is recalled, Armonía 10, finally, decided not to perform its face-to-face concert that was going to take place this Sunday, January 10, at a local in Comas. Because they did not obtain the approval of the Municipality of Comas, the orchestra was forced to suspend the show.

“Since I am a manager, I may tell you that we are no longer going. I give it exclusively. I’m going to call (the employer who hired them) and I’m going to tell him that unfortunately we will no longer be able to go. We have a reputation of 49 years. Armonía has never been involved in ‘dimes and diretes’ or figureism or ampays ”, said the general manager of the cumbia group, Walter Arturo Lozada Floriano, to El Popular, confirming the cancellation of the event.

