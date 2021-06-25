John Kelvin has been going through difficult times after being denounced by his own wife, Dalia Durán, for family violence. The Cuban woman attended the San Miguel Police Station last Tuesday accompanied by her lawyer, to settle the corresponding accusation against the cumbiambero .

This fact was not overlooked by Magaly Medina, who through her program commented on what was done by the character of the national show business. This did not like the singer at all, who this Thursday sent the driver a notarized letter in response to it.

In it, John Kelvin accused the ‘Urraca’ of having infringed his constitutional rights, since he described situations on national television that did not occur. True to style, Magaly did not hesitate to answer this document and affirmed that it was the singer himself who attacked his personal image.

“I want to tell you, John Kelvin, that the one who has damaged your personal and professional image is you alone, because we have shown ampays and evidence of how you manage your life: cheating on your wife, fighting with her, arguing with her, they have been public knowledge ”, he began.

“If you are annoyed because these things have happened and not only do you want to grab it with Dalia, your wife, and you also want to direct your anger and vent it with me, well, I’m cured of so much I’m going to tell you, but here is a very big lie ”He added.

John Kelvin, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.