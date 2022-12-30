john kelvin generated great outrage during this 2022 after being released despite the charges against him after assaulting Dalia Durán. Now, the national singer seeks to earn income from the sale of products from prestigious brands.

Through his social networks, the cumbiambero offered his followers high-end glasses and wallets that could cost more than 1,000 soles. However, he only asked 300 soles for any of the accessories that he had in stock, something that would indicate that they are not original garments. Video: Instagram John Kelvin.

John Kelvin is booed after performing at a nightclub

After being released from prison, John Kelvin announced on all his social networks that he will get back into his musical career. For this reason, on December 7, the Magaly Medina program issued a report where the cumbiambero was seen appearing in a nightclub, but without the result he expected.

John Kelvin charges S/. 8,000 per musical presentation. Photo: composition/ATV capture/broadcast

As soon as he went on stage, the artist was received with little encouragement by the public, especially the female one. The driver herself assured that there were even boos and that these are the result of her assault on Dalia Durán for which she ended up in jail.