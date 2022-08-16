John Kelvin continues to monopolize the covers of the local show business. The cumbia singer is confined in the San Juan de Lurigancho prison, after being sentenced to 21 years in prison for physical, sexual and emotional assault on his still wife, Dalia Durán.

John Kelvin premieres new theme song

Despite the fact that the Judiciary found him guilty, Kelvin has not moved away from music. Through his social networks, last Monday the 15th he shared the premiere of his new musical composition called “I ask for forgiveness”.

In his official Spotify account, the former member of Grupo 5 uploaded a promotional poster, in which he poses dressed in a blue suit and with his hands together as if he were begging for forgiveness.

The video is also available on YouTube and already has 3,847 views.

John kelvin releases new song. Photo: Instagram capture/ @Johnkelvin

John Kelvin speaks about charity event in his favor

John Kelvin He is still involved in a great controversy and, in recent weeks, his colleagues from various orchestras and soloists held a concert to raise funds in support of the musician.

However, the event generated a lot of criticism on social networks, even some artists, especially women, decided to distance themselves from the show.

As a result, the singer spoke on social networks and stated that the money collected was intended for his children with the Cuban singer. “This event is held for my six children, since, as you know, I have always been concerned about their well-being. I will never leave you helpless, even if I am deprived of my liberty, you are not alone, I love you, “he wrote on his Instagram account.