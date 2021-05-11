Not a few artists have been forced to reinvent themselves during the pandemic. The health crisis led to the cancellation of shows that brought together a large number of people. For this reason, musicians like John Kelvin lost their main source of income and are now looking to get ahead in different areas.

The singer was the special guest of the program En boca de todos, where he gave details about his future plans to regain his financial solvency. Among the activities he has planned is his first ‘closet comes out’, which will consist of the sale of his clothes that he no longer has. As it is remembered, two years ago, Kelvin underwent a gastric sleeve operation, with which to date he has lost 18 kilos.

“For me, this was a change not only with what people can see physically, but it is also a mental change, a nutritional change. Now, I eat totally different from how I ate before. My lifestyle has changed and I am exercising, “he said in front of cameras. He added that those who wish to participate in the sale will find valued suits of up to S / 700 at prices between S / 50 and S / 100. On the other hand, he announced that another of his endeavors will be to open a seafood restaurant.

The last appearance of the artist on television had been in Yo soy, a program in which he received criticism from his partner Carmen Castro, who personifies ‘La India’. According to the impersonator on that occasion, the cumbia singer would not have memorized the lyrics correctly of the song they had to interpret.

