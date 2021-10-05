José Carlos Mejía Chávez, lawyer for John Kelvin, who is imprisoned for physical violence against Dalia Durán, said that his client is in good health. In addition, he revealed that the singer will very soon launch his brand of wallets and purses.

The legal defender was asked about the situation of the Cumbiambero, to which he replied: “Good, stable for now, and looking at his project of wallets and purses that he has learned to make inside . He informed me that he will release a batch with his own brand ”, he explained to Trome.

He was also consulted about the investigation process facing the singer. “The event, which occurred on July 5, is in the matter of investigation. He has always told me that he considers himself innocent of the charges against him. The investigative acts are being developed and, as they progress, I will interpose a stoppage of preventive detention, which proceeds when there are new elements of the investigation, ”he said.

Last July 12, the 26th Preparatory Investigation Court of the Superior Court of Justice ordered seven months of preventive detention against Jonathan Sarmiento , real name of the artist, for the crimes of rape and physical and psychological injuries to the detriment of Dalia Durán.

However, John Kelvin’s lawyer filed an appeal to shorten the time of preventive detention, but it was declared unfounded by the Peruvian justice. After the document issued by the Fourth Criminal Court of Appeals of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima, it was concluded that the singer should continue in prison while the corresponding investigations are carried out.

John Kelvin reappears with posts on social media despite being in prison

The singer John Kelvin is serving seven months of preventive prison in jail after attacking the mother of his children Dalia Durán. In addition, Kelvin reappeared on social media thanking his family for their constant support.

“Thank you for always having your support in these difficult times,” he said with two messages that say: “Through thick and thin always united” and “Soon we will be together … dancing.”