Dahlia Duran He demands that John Kelvin, father of his children, comply with their alimony. He pointed out that while he was in prison he had not received child support payments from him and denied the cumbiambero that he had received 2,600 soles, as one of his representatives said. Speaking to “turn on”the mother of four little ones faced the legal defense of her ex-partner, convicted of physical and psychological violence in 2021. She took advantage of the cameras to warn her if she disregarded her obligations.

YOU CAN SEE: Dalia Durán is outraged after the departure of John Kelvin and affirms: “We will continue to fight”

What would happen if John Kelvin did not pay alimony?

doris saldana, Dalia Durán’s lawyer, took the floor and explained what would happen if the cumbia singer does not pay child support within five days, as required by the Seventh Justice of the Peace. “They are asking to suspend the visiting regime,” she mentioned.

Likewise, it highlights that they requested their impediment to leave the country due to non-payment. “If this does not happen, then we will request that a criminal process be filed for omission of family assistance that has a custodial sentence.“added the defender.

YOU CAN SEE: John Kelvin left the prison: this was his departure after accepting the cessation of his preventive detention

Dalia Durán criticizes John Kelvin. Photo: The Republic

What did Dalia Durán say about the release of John Kelvin?

Dalia Durán criticized the departure of john kelvin of the Lurigancho prison, after the justice accepted the request to cease pretrial detention. As is known, he is sentenced to 21 years in prison for acts of violence against the Cuban singer. The young woman made it clear that she will not rest so that he fulfills her duties towards his children.

“How about the little theater, I’ll wait for my lawsuit, another lawyer? Where are they recruiting from? They all have the same pattern to deceive people, stop messing with my life,” said the woman.

#John #Kelvin #days #pay #childrens #pension #prison #warns #Dalia #Durán