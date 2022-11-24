Before the reunion of john kelvin Y Dahlia Duran, the cumbiambero appeared in “Love and fire” to tell his version of what happened with his ex-partner after signing the conciliation. However, Gigi Miter and Rodrigo González did not hesitate to question it.

John Kelvin visited the Willax TV set without thinking that Gigi Miter would rebuke him live about the affair he had with his legal adviser and about his behavior in prison: “He saw you with the one in the hat who has something with you and you know it. To your bad luck, one of your conquests approached me and to your bad luck, she told me. She came up to me to tell what your behavior was like ”. VIDEO: Willax TV.